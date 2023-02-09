In recent weeks, Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins has heard his mentioned in potential trade talks around the NFL. With just one year remaining on his rookie deal, he is in search of a new contract. But it appears that it could very well be coming from the Bengals.

On Thursday, while speaking with reporters, Tee Higgins was asked about how long this Bengals team will stay together. His response should give fans comfort that this squad will be staying together.

“Hopefully for a long time. I plan on being in Cincinnati for a while,” said Higgins according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

With Tee Higgins’s comment, it seems as if a new deal could be imminent.

The Bengals have assembled a core of young talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball. In Joe Burrow, they have an MVP-caliber quarterback who is already among the best in the NFL. Alongside Higgins at wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase has quickly become one of the best pass catchers in the NFL.

In the near future, the Bengals will be tasked with paying several of their big names. With recent comments by Chase, it appears Burrow could be looking to take a cheaper deal to keep the team in place. In turn, players such as Higgins could earn a bigger payday.

Following two straight successful seasons, the Bengals have proven that their core is full of potential. If they can stay together, they will be a force for the foreseeable future. This starts with keeping Tee Higgins on the roster.