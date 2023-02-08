The Cincinnati Bengals have assembled one of the most explosive young cores in the NFL. But in the near future, several of these players will be due major contract extensions. This includes star quarterback Joe Burrow.

But during a recent interview, Ja’Marr Chase made it clear that a plan is already in place to keep all of the Bengals stars in place. And it starts with Joe Burrow.

“Joe (Burrow) knows how he wants to set up his contract to keep his weapons around him,” stated Chase while speaking with NFL Network.

Burrow, who was the first overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft, is about to enter his fourth season in the NFL. While his rookie deal is still intact, he will soon be up for an extension. With how he has played so far, he could be in line for a major deal. But the Bengals also have several other players to pay as well.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins, who has been a key contributor to the Bengals offense since 2019, has just one year remaining on his rookie deal. In turn, his name has been circulating in trade speculation in recent weeks. Several teams have reportedly already reached out regarding the young pass catcher.

But if Joe Burrow is indeed working on a deal that could keep everyone in place, the Bengals could be in luck. With the core that they have assembled, they are set to be a force for the foreseeable future. But this can only happen if everyone can stay around. That can start with Joe Burrow and his future deal.