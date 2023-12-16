Bengals star, Tee Higgins' mom sounds off on the haters after he goes off against the Vikings.

The Cincinnati Bengals found a way to beat the Minnesota Vikings in overtime, as they secured an impressive 27-24 win. All eyes were on Tee Higgins though, as the star wide receiver had a fantastic game on Sunday. After the contest, his mother sent a message to the haters.

To be fair, Higgins went ballistic on Sunday. He only recorded four receptions. However, he turned those into 61 yards and two touchdowns. One of which might just be the play of the year.

But Tee Higgins' mom may have stolen the show on social media. She was live-tweeting throughout the game and couldn't help but defend her son. Which makes sense considering it's been a rocky season for the star wide receiver.

She clearly didn't hold back though, as she roasted some haters at every opportunity she could. It's safe to say, Mama Higgins is a savage.

Tee Higgins Mom is a Dawg pic.twitter.com/t4tMos3WZL — Football (@BostonConnr) December 16, 2023

Once the game was over, Tee Higgins' mom made sure to get the last laugh. I mean, how could she not? The Bengals' wide receiver stepped up when after Ja'Marr Chase fell to injury. The haters might be shaking mad after that game.

“My lame a** son had himself a game…come haters let's see y'all dumb a**** in my comments. Whose first?”

Hopefully, this performance builds some momentum for Tee Higgins. Injuries have hindered his performance, for the most part. But he looks healthy now. So far this season, the star receiver has accumulated 36 receptions, 497 yards, and four touchdowns. He'll have a chance to put on another big performance in Week 16 in a pivotal AFC North showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.