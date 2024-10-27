The Cincinnati Bengals have a huge contest in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, as a win would push their record back to .500 at 4-4. However, they have been dealt a tough injury update regarding wide receiver Tee Higgins ahead of this contest that could end up having a big impact on how the game plays out.

Higgins picked up a quadriceps injury in practice on Friday with the Bengals, and it seemed like he was trending towards not playing against the Eagles as a result of this sudden ailment. Sure enough, Higgins has been ruled out for this game, meaning that Cincinnati's offense is going to be short handed in a game they desperately need to win.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“Bengals WR Tee Higgins will be inactive today against the Eagles. Higgins pulled his quad running a route on air in practice Friday. He wanted to play today but just couldn’t do it physically.”

Bengals dealt crushing Tee Higgins injury update

Higgins has been having a strong season for Cincinnati (29 REC, 341 YDS, 3 TD) so being without him against a strong Eagles team is a big loss. Joe Burrow will lean heavily on fellow star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase throughout the day as a result, with Andrei Iosivas set to be in line for a bigger role in the passing game now that Higgins won't be playing.

The Bengals have lost both of the games they have played in without Higgins so far this season, and they will be hard pressed to beat Philadelphia without one of their top players on the field. Cincinnati has a lot of other great players on their roster, but it remains to be seen if this is a loss that they will be able to overcome. The Bengals and Eagles are set for kickoff at 1 P.M. EST, and it will be interesting to see which of these two heavyweights manages to come out on top in their Week 8 matchup.