The Cincinnati Bengals are fighting to regain their footing after a slow start to the 2024 season. They started the season by losing four of their first five games, but the Bengals have responded with tight victories over the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns. They are hoping to make it three wins in a row when they host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.

However, there is a chance that stellar quarterback Joe Burrow won't have his full complement of talented skill position players. No. 2 wide receiver Tee Higgins injured his quad in practice Friday, and he may not be able to line up against the Philadelphia secondary.

Higgins was involved in unsuccessful contract talks with the Bengals earlier this year, and he ended up getting franchised by the team. As a result, his name has come up in trade talks with the November 5 trade deadline approaching.

However, the Bengals have indicated that they are not planning to trade Higgins and the receiver has not demanded to be traded even though he did not get the contract that he wanted.

He made an appearance on the “Up and Adams” program and says he is focused on playing with the Bengals and supporting his teammates.

“I'm locked in with the guys and ready to keep it pushing,” Higgins said. “Let's hope we don't lose and none of that will have to come up. That way we don't have to worry about anything like that. Obviously, I heard it the last few weeks when my name's come up in the trade talks, but I just in one ear and out the other.”

Bengals have not hit their stride on offense yet

The Bengals have a dynamic offense on paper with Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins along with tight end Mike Gesicki and running back Chase Brown. However, Bengals are averaging 25.4 points and that ranks 10th in the league. They also are averaging 237.4 passing yards per game and that ranks eighth in the NFL.

If the Bengals are going to get themselves back into playoff contention, it would appear the offense would carry the team.

They will need a healthy Higgins to do his part.

Burrow has completed 159 of 226 passes for 1,759 yards with an eye-catching 14 touchdown passes and 2 touchdowns.

Chase is Cincinnati's leading receiver with 39 receptions for 620 yards and 6 touchdowns. He has a long play of 70 yards. Higgins has caught 29 passes for 341 yards and 3 TDs. Chase Brown has 327 rushing yards and has score 3 touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry.