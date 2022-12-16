By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 14 win over the Cleveland Browns wasn’t exactly all sunshine and rainbows. Midway through the game, wide receiver Tyler Boyd suffered a nasty finger injury that kept him out of the game. That was a scary situation for Cincy, especially with Tee Higgins missing most of the game as well. However, the team surged through despite the injuries to their stars.

A few days after the injury, Tyler Boyd revealed the extent of his finger injury to the media after their practice. The Bengals wide receiver said that the injury wasn’t exactly a normal dislocation, as bone popped out of the skin. Boyd admitted that he kind of went in “shock” after seeing his injury.

“I kind of went in shock,” Tyler Boyd said after Bengals’ Thursday practice. “I never really had any major injuries, thank god, let alone being able to see a bone. So, it kind of threw me off. But at the same time, my adrenaline was pumping. So, it wasn’t really hurting or fazing me. The only thing I was worried about was getting back out there to help my guys.”

It’s encouraging, at least, that Tyler Boyd is practicing for the Bengals this week despite his injury. Granted, he was limited in practice (as was Higgins). However, it does seem like Boyd is gearing up for their Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The silver lining to Boyd and Higgins’ injuries was that we saw the other Bengals receivers chip in to help. Trent Taylor and Trenton Irwin had key receptions during the game, along with the ever-dependent Ja’Marr Chase. We’ll see if Joe Burrow will have his full arsenal available against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers.