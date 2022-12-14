By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals received a pair of promising injury updates on wide receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, per Kelsey Conway. Conway reports that both players were at practice on Wednesday despite their injury concerns. Boyd and Higgins’ presences at Bengals’ practice bode well for their chances of suiting up for Cincinnati’s upcoming clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tyler Boyd previously received a loose injury timetable from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“Bengals WR Tyler Boyd could miss a week or two after dislocating a finger on his right hand in Sunday’s win over the Browns, but it shouldn’t be an extended absence, per source,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Tee Higgins is considered day-to-day with a hamstring injury. Zac Taylor has randomly benched Higgins at times despite contrasting injury reports this season, so his status will be something to monitor closely ahead of Week 15.

The Bengals have played a quality brand of football as of late. They enter Week 15 in the midst of a 5-game winning streak. A recent report helped to explain Cincinnati’s turnaround following their slow start to the season.

“I’m told the #Bengals changed their offense Week 5 to give Joe Burrow more control to make adjustments. QB coach Dan Pitcher and OC Brian Callahan have helped this offensive evolution since then and after Week 5, Cincinnati has won 6 of 7 and Burrow is in the MVP race,” James Palmer wrote on Twitter.

On the other hand, Tampa Bay saw their record dip below .500 following their recent blowout defeat at the hands of the 49ers.

As a result, the Bengals will come into this contest with no shortage of confidence. However, they cannot afford to take Tom Brady and the Bucs for granted. The Buccaneers are going to put up a fight without question.