This season has not gotten off to a great start for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are currently 3-5, and it's a bit of a surprise based on their preseason expectations and the fact that they have one of the best QBs in the league in Joe Burrow. The good news is that there is still a lot of season left and the Bengals have enough games to turn it around. However, it has to start now.

After eight games, the Bengals are on the outside looking in in terms of the postseason, but they still have nine games left. There is a lot of time left in the season, but Joe Burrow knows that the winning has to start now.

“As high as it can be,” Joe Burrow said regarding the urgency to get a victory, according to an article from Sports Illustrated. “This is a must-win game. We're 3-5. You go to 3-6, you basically have to win out.”

The Bengals will be taking on the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend, and the good news for Cincinnati fans is that the Raiders are struggling out of the gates as well as they are currently 2-6. This is one that Bengals should be able to win, and they need to find a way to get it done.

The Bengals aren't changing the way they prepare

There's no question that the pressure is on for the Bengals now. They were supposed to be one of the best teams in the NFL this season, and they haven't come close to looking like a contender. Still, they are preparing for this game the same way that they have prepared for all the others.

“I'm not sure it really changes the prep,” Joe Burrow said. “We're gonna prep like that every week, no matter what, but it changes how you feel throughout the week. Your energy levels are raised a little bit. You're more dialed in on the game plan, trying to find any way that you can get an edge for Sunday, with scheme, with players, with your technique, with your eyes, what you can see on tape. It's just a mindset.”

When the season started, the Bengals weren't envisioning the pressure being on this early in the year, but that is where they are at. Still, if the team can flip the switch now, they should be fine. Despite the struggles to begin the season, the AFC playoff picture looks wide open and they are currently just one game back of the team that is in seventh place in the conference. The door is open for the Bengals, but they need to start winning now.

The Bengals and Raiders will kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the game will be airing on Fox. The Bengals are currently favored by seven points.