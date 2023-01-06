By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shared his thoughts on the NFL’s proposed AFC playoff changes after Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills was cancelled and ruled a no contest, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer wrote in a Friday tweet.

“It’s opportunities lost for us,” Zac Taylor said. “We had control and now we don’t. There are positives for a lot of teams and negatives for us.”

The league’s owners will vote Friday on “proposed scenarios approved by the competition committee” that will involve a neutral site for the AFC championship game, according to ESPN staff writer Ben Baby.

The Bengals and Ravens would flip a coin to determine home field playoff advantage if the Ravens win on Sunday and are matched with the Bengals in the AFC Wild Card game.

AFC Championship scenarios include a Bills-Chiefs championship game at a neutral site should both the Bills and Kansas City win or tie in Week 18 or if both Buffalo and the Chiefs lose and Baltimore wins or ties, and a Bills or Bengals vs. Chiefs championship game at a neutral site should both Buffalo and Kansas City lose and Cincinnati win.

Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn, a member of the competition committee, wrote in a memo obtained by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham asking teams to vote against the proposal.

“The proper process for making rule change (sic) is in the off-season,” Blackburn wrote. “It is not appropriate to put teams in a position to vote for something that may introduce bias, favor one team over another or impact their own situation when the vote takes place immediately before the playoffs.”

Neutral sites have not yet been determined.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said there “is no perfect solution” in a statement.

“As we considered the football schedule, our principles have been to limit disruption across the league and minimize competitive inequities,” Goodell said.