Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a message for Joe Burrow following the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback's NFL training camp injury. “Just be patient.”

“Be patient. It's training camp. A guy like that, you just need him for Game 1, really as the season gets going,” Prescott said, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. “Just be patient. A guy like Joe is taking all of his mental reps, getting himself prepared. That's what you need to do most in this game when you're not being physical.”

Prescott suffered his own calf injury in 2021, missing two weeks of the season and one actual game. He also missed the majority of the 2020 season with a broken ankle.

But Joe Burrow is no stranger to injury either. Playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL as a rookie, Burrow suffered a brutal knee injury that required ACL and MCL replacements, as well as major reconstructive surgery. However, he bounced back and took the Bengals to the Super Bowl in Year 2.

“But just look at his past,” Prescott said. “The guy got, what, an ACL his rookie year? And comes back and has the best year as a quarterback? I guarantee he's got the right approach to it and doing exactly that.”

Needless to say, Dak Prescott has a lot of faith in the young quarterback's ability to bounce back. The Cowboys signal caller is just 30 years old, but he's already the longest-tenured starting quarterback with his current team.

Burrow's injury shouldn't keep him out long; the Bengals expect him to be ready by Week 1, even if he has to miss preseason. Guys are always excited to get on the field by the time NFL training camp rolls around. But with so many injuries in today's NFL, it's sometimes better to be patient.