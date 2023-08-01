The Zac Taylor-led Cincinnati Bengals have started pivoting and moving to patch up their quarterback woes. This is because their star Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury. They have moved up Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning in the rotation. Plans of signing Reid Sinnett are also in motion as Joe Shiesty is set to miss most of the NFL Training Camp. Although, things could turn for the better for the Cincinnati-based team.

Joe Burrow was seen in the Bengals' locker room after his injury. The quarterback still had a sleeve on his injured calf. But, he was able to walk without limping, per Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media.

Fans went absolutely nuts when the information was made public.

One member of the Cincinnati faithful gave his bold prediction about their quarterback's return. While there has not been a confirmed timetable for it, they remain optimistic that it falls inside the NFL Training Camp.

“2 more weeks and he’ll be taking snaps in 7 on 7s and walkthroughs,” they tweeted.

2 more weeks and he’ll be taking snaps in 7 on 7s and walkthroughs https://t.co/AvpXiS3FMh — Slim de la Cruz (@TreDay421) July 31, 2023

Another fan alluded to an earlier speculation made by a former Bengals star, Chad Johnson. Ochocinco got his props from them as Burrow seems to be healing and recovering quite fast.

“doctor @ochocinco's timeline on a return seems to be spot on,” they wrote.

Doctor @ochocinco timeline on a return seems to be spot on https://t.co/tfZhFTFCLu — The Ohio Legacy (@TheOhioLegacy) July 31, 2023

Others just loved to see their quarterback be seen near the action and with the team.

“My QB built different man love to see it,” a fan said.

My QB built different man love to see it🥲#RuleTheJungle https://t.co/lrFG1qWyZi — 7RE (@princetrebush) July 31, 2023

Joe Burrow is looking poised for an early return. Will the Bengals see him in action before the season starts?