By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Andrew Whitworth has been out of the NFL since defeating the Cincinnati Bengals as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. With the Bengals now in the playoffs, Whitworth has said he would consider coming out of retirement to play for Cincinnati. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has recently responded to the possibility of Whitworth returning to the Jungle.

Whitworth spoke about his interests in returning to the NFL on an episode of “The Season with Peter Schrager.” While it would logistically be difficult, mainly as Whitworth is still under contract with the Rams, the four-time Pro Bowl said he is always looking for a new challenge.

“I think for me, just who I am, I’ve said this since the day I retired, I’ll never say never,” Whitworth said. “There’s always a chance. I love adventures. I love taking on chances.

After Whitworth’s comments, Taylor was then asked about the possibility of bringing him back. Via Ben Baby of ESPN, Taylor was short and sweet about the Bengals’ potential interest in Whitworth.

“We have good people in the building that we trust,” Taylor said.

Despite Taylor’s comments, the Bengals have been one of the most sacked teams in the NFL. Their 42 sacks allowed ranks as the ninth-highest in the league. Furthermore, Cincinnati just lost La’el Collins due to a season-ending knee injury.

Andrew Whitworth is 41 years old, has been out of the league all season and is technically under contract with another team. However, he is still a four-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All Pro selection and a Super Bowl Champion.

He spent the first 11 years of his career with Cincinnati. Maybe Whitworth ends it back with the Bengals.