A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is still looking for a new team. He reportedly has a list of teams he is considering at the moment, including the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor did not sound as though the Bengals are that high on Ezekiel Elliott when he recently spoke about the rumors linking the veteran tailback to Cincinnati.

“There’s a lot of great players that are available right now. We like our team where it’s at right now,” Taylor said (h/t Mike Dyer). “But it’s always fun when things get thrown around. Sometimes it’s the first you hear of it.”

The Cowboys made the tough decision to cut Ezekiel Elliott from the team this offseason than keep him for the fifth of his six-year deal that he signed with Dallas back in 2019 which carried a total worth of $90 million.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ezekiel Elliott used to be among the best running backs in the NFL, but his play has declined in recent years. The Cowboys also waived Elliott knowing that they still have Tony Pollard to handle the team’s ground attack going forward. In his final season with the Cowboys, Elliott amassed 876 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 23 carries.

Still, someone like Ezekiel Elliott would give significant offensive firepower to the team he will next play for. The Bengals still have Joe Mixon and a potential 1-2 combo of him and Elliott in Cincy’s backfield can be scary to think about for opposing defensive coordinators.

The Bengals ranked seventh in 2022 with 25.7 points per game on the strength of a pass-heavy attack.