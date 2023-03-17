Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

One thing sports fans can always count on is ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith mocking the Dallas Cowboys every opportunity he gets. Sure enough, the famed First Take analyst was back at it again on Friday, laughing at the Cowboys’ Super Bowl chances for next year, per ESPN First Take on Twitter.

.@stephenasmith is already laughing about the Cowboys' Super Bowl chances for next season 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ol3BneaaEq — First Take (@FirstTake) March 17, 2023

“No,” Smith responded after laughing at the question of whether or not the Cowboys can win the Super Bowl next season. “That’s the simple answer to that question. Obviously, you see some of the acquisitions they’ve made, you see some of the decisions they’ve made in terms of Ezekiel Elliott, letting him go. You understand that. Their defense definitely has improved, you picked up Stephon Gilmore… the defense with Micah Parsons, that’s going to be lethal.”

Nevertheless, Smith isn’t sold on the team. He believes they can be good, but doesn’t believe in their championship odds. Smith also said that Dak Prescott has “a lot to prove.”

The Cowboys feature a competitive roster and have made the playoffs over the past few years. However, they have been unable to put everything together and make a Super Bowl run.

Dallas has become an excellent regular season team. But Stephen A. Smith doesn’t believe in their ability to take care of business in the playoffs.

The Cowboys would love to prove Smith wrong and win the Super Bowl. Until that happens, Smith will continue to upset Dallas fans and mock the team. It is something he loves to do without question.