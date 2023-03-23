The Dallas Cowboys released running back Ezekiel Elliott, making him a free agent, and he took to Twitter to make it clear that he wants to make a number change when he signs with a new team.

“I want my #15 back,” Ezekiel Elliott wrote on Twitter.

15 was the number that Ezekiel Elliott wore when he played in the Ohio State football program. He did not get much playing time in his freshman year in 2013, rushing for 262 yards on just 30 carries. He took off in his sophomore year, rushing for 1878 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2014, helping Ohio State football win the program’s most-recent national championship. He followed that up by rushing for 1821 yards and 23 touchdowns in the 2015 season. He totaled over 2000 scrimmage yards in both of those seasons.

When Elliott came into the league and was drafted by the Cowboys in 2016, he was not allowed to wear the number 15 because of the rules that were in place at the time. The NFL loosened the rules on the numbers each position can wear in 2021, so now Elliott can wear the number 15. However, he did not do that with the Cowboys.

Going to a new team, this is a natural time to make the switch back to his old number.

When Elliott was initially released from the Cowboys, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were named as a potential landing spot. Since then, the Buffalo Bills have also been named as a potential suitor for Elliott in free agency. It will be interesting to see if he ends up with the Buccaneers or Bills. Regardless, when he has a new destination, fans can expect him to return to his college number.