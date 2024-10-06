Poor Cincinnati Bengals. It’s hard to imagine any worse start to this season, and the most recent loss stung the most. Despite a career-high in touchdown passes from QB Joe Burrow, seemingly overcoming another offensive line injury, the Bengals coughed up a tough one against the rival Ravens.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor took it hard, according to a post on X by Charlie Goldsmith of the Enquirer.

“Sick to my stomach for my guys in there,” Taylor said. “We've got to find a way to win.”

They howled on X about this loss for the Bengals, including a post by Paul Dehner of The Athletic.

“FINAL: Ravens 41, #Bengals 38 (OT). Bengals had no business losing that game. Blew it in every phase. Defense can't stop a soul. Offense three-and-out. Dropped FG snap. Recurring issue: They can't finish. Now 1-4 and their path out looks mighty, mighty steep.”

And NFL insider chided the Bengals for overtime play calling.

“Three consecutive runs to settle for a 50+ yard FG when you have Joe Burrow (5 TDs), Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins is just dumb. Win the game using your stars!”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has tough questions to answer

The game seemed to be in the Bengals pocked for a long stretch. And when the Ravens fumbled the ball away in overtime, they were set up to win with a field goal. However, a mishandled snap doomed a 50-yard field goal attempt. On the next play, the Ravens’ Derrick Henry rumbled 54 yards to set up Justin Tucker’s game-winning attempt.

Taylor gave his team credit for battling.

“(The guys) fought,” Taylor said. “I’m proud of them. But we gotta find a way to win. We keep coming up one play short. A lot that I admired about how our team fought. Good game against a great team. We’re going to have to find a way to rebound from this and move forward. I believe in the guys in that room.

The loss doesn’t kill the Bengals’ playoff hopes, but it certainly diminishes them greatly.

“I know we’re in a tough situation,” Taylor said. “But we’ve got the guys to bring us out of it. I’m excited to see what we’ve got.”

Burrow cranked it up in the losing cause, hitting 30 of 39 passes for 392 yards and a career-high five scoring tosses. Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson also hit a high gear, connecting on 26 of 42 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns. Also, Jackson chipped in with 12 carries for 55 yards.