Contract situations are common with the Cincinnati Bengals, but Joe Burrow said it’s part of the NFL. At least the Bengals got Shemar Stewart taken care of. However, Adam Schefter revealed how much money Trey Hendrickson is holding out for.

Schefter said the Bengals and Hendrickson may be far apart in terms of guaranteed money, according to the Pat McAfee Show.

“The deal is in place, but there is a disagreement over the guaranteed money in the deal,” Schefter said. “And it's a big disagreement so far. I would say it depends on who you're asking. But I would say anywhere between six, seven, eight, nine, 10 million dollars in guaranteed money.”

Bengals still seeking deal with DE Trey Hendrickson

Schefter said he thinks there’s still a road to getting the deal done and getting things wrapped up before it drifts into the season.

“Maybe the two sides can figure out a way to bridge their differences,” Schefter said. “But the Bengals typically have not guaranteed full deals. They did it for Joe Burrow. They did it essentially for Ja’Marr Chase. They’re not willing to do it for Trey Hendrickson. So it’s up to the two sides to figure it out. What is the proper guarantee?”

There’s still plenty of work to get done, and talks are ongoing, according to The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero via cincinnati.com.

“My understanding is the sides are still talking,” Pelissero said. “There is some back and forth. The total dollars should not really be a complicated matter here. The market is pretty well set after Maxx Crosby and Danielle Hunter, and Myles Garrett got their deals.

“This is about the Bengals' longstanding policy that they don't guarantee money beyond Year 1. They only guarantee the signing bonus. If won't give him any future guarantees, Hendrickson's made it very clear: He's not playing this season on his existing contract. He's not going to sign something that's not a multi-year commitment. That's where we stand. It could move at any time. But that's going to, in all likelihood, require the Bengals to move. Because we know very well that Hendrickson, from what he has said publicly, he's not moving.”

It seems like the Bengals' position is weak. Since they gave the type of deal that Hendrickson wants to Burrow and Chase, it’s easy to understand why he demands the same. That’s because he’s at the same elite level as those guys. The Bengals have backed themselves into a corner.