Contract situations are common with the Cincinnati Bengals, but Joe Burrow said it’s part of the NFL. At least the Bengals got Shemar Stewart taken care of. However, Adam Schefter revealed how much money Trey Hendrickson is holding out for.

Schefter said the Bengals and Hendrickson may be far apart in terms of guaranteed money, according to the Pat McAfee Show.

“The deal is in place, but there is a disagreement over the guaranteed money in the deal,” Schefter said. “And it's a big disagreement so far. I would say it depends on who you're asking. But I would say anywhere between six, seven, eight, nine, 10 million dollars in guaranteed money.”

Bengals still seeking deal with DE Trey Hendrickson

Schefter said he thinks there’s still a road to getting the deal done and getting things wrapped up before it drifts into the season.

“Maybe the two sides can figure out a way to bridge their differences,” Schefter said. “But the Bengals typically have not guaranteed full deals. They did it for Joe Burrow. They did it essentially for Ja’Marr Chase. They’re not willing to do it for Trey Hendrickson. So it’s up to the two sides to figure it out. What is the proper guarantee?”

There’s still plenty of work to get done, and talks are ongoing, according to The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero via cincinnati.com.

“My understanding is the sides are still talking,” Pelissero said. “There is some back and forth. The total dollars should not really be a complicated matter here. The market is pretty well set after Maxx Crosby and Danielle Hunter, and Myles Garrett got their deals.

“This is about the Bengals' longstanding policy that they don't guarantee money beyond Year 1. They only guarantee the signing bonus. If won't give him any future guarantees, Hendrickson's made it very clear: He's not playing this season on his existing contract. He's not going to sign something that's not a multi-year commitment. That's where we stand. It could move at any time. But that's going to, in all likelihood, require the Bengals to move. Because we know very well that Hendrickson, from what he has said publicly, he's not moving.”

It seems like the Bengals' position is weak. Since they gave the type of deal that Hendrickson wants to Burrow and Chase, it’s easy to understand why he demands the same. That’s because he’s at the same elite level as those guys. The Bengals have backed themselves into a corner.

More Cincinnati Bengals News
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) walks the sideline during a session of organized team activities on the Bengals practice field at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.
Bengals’ Shemar Stewart reveals why he finally signed rookie contractZachary Weinberger ·
Cincinnati Bengals first-round draft pick Shemar Stewart shares a laugh during a press conference.
Shemar Stewart’s photo goes viral after ending contract standoff with BengalsBenedetto Vitale ·
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Shemar Stewart after her is selected by the Cincinnati Bengals as the number seventeen pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart’s holdout ends with $18.97 million contractAbdullah Imran ·
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) walks on the field during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Field.
1 surprising Cincinnati Bengals player who could make or break 2025 NFL seasonRB Hayek ·
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during training camp, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at the Kettering Health Bengals Practice Fields in Downtown Cincinnati.
Ex-Seahawks tight end to visit BengalsLorenzo J Reyna ·
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Field.
Bengals’ Joe Burrow gets brutally honest on ‘cutthroat’ contract situationsJoey Mistretta ·