As if the offensive line problems for the Cincinnati Bengals weren't bad enough, they've experienced yet another costly loss. First-round pick Amarius Mims was carted off the field during Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens after suffering an ankle injury:

He attempted to leave the field under his own power but found himself unable to put any pressure on his leg, necessitating the cart to remove him.

However, the latest update on his condition paints more of a positive picture. Mims has re-emerged from the locker room and is on the sidelines with the rest of his teammates. According to the Bengals, his status has officially been listed as “questionable” to return according to the team's official X account:

“Injury Update: OT Amarius Mims has a left ankle injury,” they wrote. “His return is questionable.”

In the wake of Mims' injury, the Bengals inserted Cody Ford at right tackle.

The Bengals are already dealing with a considerable setback to their offensive line, as veteran Trent Brown was lost for the remainder of the season and was forced to undergo knee surgery.

Bengals fans everywhere are hoping that their prized asset isn't seriously injured. He had already been dealing with a pectoral injury during the summer that kept him out of Training Camp and most of the pre-season; he didn't make his NFL debut until Week 3, earning his first start in Week 4.

Another physical ailment is the last thing that he needed – but the fact that he returned to the sidelines from the locker room certainly is a positive sign.

Amarius Mims won back-to-back National Championships with Georgia

A native of Cochran, Georga, Mims was a five-star high school recruit who joined the Georgia Bulldogs and proceeded to help them win back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022.

He was selected by the Bengals in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 30th overall pick.