The Cincinnati Bengals had an impressive 2022-2023 NFL season, finishing with a 12-4 record. With quarterback Joe Burrow leading the way, the Bengals are poised to make a deep playoff run in the 2023 NFL season. In this article, we will make four bold predictions for the Cincinnati Bengals in the upcoming season.

Cincinnati Bengals' performance in 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals had a fantastic 2022-2023 NFL season, finishing with a 12-4 record. Quarterback Joe Burrow had another solid season, throwing for over 4,200 yards and 35 touchdowns. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase also had another phenomenal campaign despite playing just 12 games. He caught over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. The Bengals' defense was also impressive, finishing in the top five in points allowed. Despite losing in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Bengals have a lot to be proud of from their 2022-2023 NFL season.

Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL season, let's make some predictions about the Bengals. We have four things to consider.

1. Joe Burrow: A Quarterback Under Pressure

Joe Burrow was among the most-sacked quarterbacks in the league in 2022. We don't really see that changing in 2023. It'll be more of the same. Despite improvements to his offensive line, Burrow's style just leads him to hold onto the ball longer. This makes him take too much time looking to make big plays rather than surrendering to the pressure. Throughout his career, about 24.3 percent of plays where he faces pressure have resulted in sacks. This rate is more than double that of the lowest-sacked quarterbacks. While the addition of Orlando Brown Jr to the offensive line is a positive step, it's unlikely to change Burrow's approach. Again, we are convinced it's not his offensive line. It's his play style that makes him so sack-prone. His determination to make every play count will likely keep him in the top ranks of most-sacked quarterbacks in 2023. Of course, that play style also means the Bengals will always be a dangerous team, too.

2. Irv Smith Jr.: A Potential Pro Bowl Season

Staying healthy has been Irv Smith Jr's major ongoing challenge. Over his four-year NFL career, injuries have limited his playing time to around one to two full seasons only. Despite a critical dropped pass in the previous playoff game, Smith's potential remains evident. He's displayed excellent athleticism and speed. Keep in mind that he has had just five dropped passes out of 126 targets as a Minnesota Viking. Remember also that Joe Burrow has a history of utilizing tight ends effectively. As such, if Smith manages to avoid injuries, he could become a valuable asset to the offense.

3. Charlie Jones: The Unexpected Breakout

While most predictions are based on data, this one relies on instinct. Enter rookie wideout Charlie Jones, who could defy the odds and make a name for himself. Sure, the Bengals already have established players like Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. Now, it might seem challenging for Jones to find a spot on the field. However, unexpected opportunities can arise. Recall that Trenton Irwin saw significant playing time last season, and Jones' track record at Purdue is promising. With 154 targets and an impressive 2.7 yards gained per route run, Jones has shown his playmaking abilities. Yes, the Bengals might not depend on him. Still, his knack for making plays could lead to a surprising contribution.

4. Bengals Aiming for Super Bowl Glory

The Cincinnati Bengals have their eyes set on a Super Bowl victory. They are bolstered by a formidable offensive lineup and a talented quarterback. This means they're poised for success. On the defensive front, improvements are needed, particularly in integrating new players in the secondary. The defensive line will benefit from the presence of Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson. They should put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. For his part, standout middle linebacker Logan Wilson will play a pivotal role in directing the defense. The Bengals' ambition is clear. They are striving to return to the Super Bowl and embark on a remarkable journey. Even if they face challenges on the road, history shows they're capable of defeating formidable opponents like the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals lost last year, but they can turn things around in 2023.

Looking ahead, the upcoming NFL season holds exciting possibilities for players and teams alike. From Joe Burrow's determined play to Irv Smith Jr's potential breakout, and even the unexpected rise of Charlie Jones, the league is full of surprises waiting to unfold. The Cincinnati Bengals' aspirations for a Super Bowl return add an extra layer of excitement to the mix. As fans eagerly await the action to unfold on the field, these predictions spark anticipation for what's to come in the world of American football.