The latest Joe Burrow injury update doesn’t get into specifics about the health or the status of the Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback. But if you believe what head coach Zac Taylor has to say about his franchise QB, Who Dey Nation has nothing to worry about when it comes to Burrow starting the Bengals' Week 1 game vs. the Cleveland Browns.

Burrow went down in Bengals training camp practice with a calf injury on July 27, but Taylor says that, despite the calf issue, his star QB looks “great.”

“He looks great,” Zac Taylor said Monday, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. “Physically walking around, he looks as good as he's ever looked.”

With the Bengals' Week 1 game now less than three weeks away, this latest Joe Burrow injury update has to help ease the anxiety of Cincinnati fans. While the team — which made the Super Bowl in 2021 and AFC Championship Game in 2022 — is deep and talented, it will only go as far this season as the 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick takes it.

In just 42 career games, Burrow has racked up 11,774 yards and 82 touchdowns to 31 interceptions with a 24-17-1 record as a starter.

The issue for the 26-year-old signal-caller is that this is now the third Bengals training camp where Burrow will miss significant time due to injury. In 2021, he was coming back from a torn ACL in Week 11 of his rookie season, and in 2022 he missed time after having his appendix removed.

Despite the early setbacks each season, Burrow and the Bengals have still thrived, and they are among the three or four favorites to go the Super Bowl this season.