Ahead of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s time to release our Cincinnati Bengals Week 12 predictions.

A Cincinnati Bengals Week 12 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers took a hit to its Q-rating when QB Joe Burrow's season ended prematurely due to a torn ligament in his right throwing wrist. Even still, this fierce AFC North rivalry always delivers, and the intensity is always through the roof.

For the Bengals, the question is simple: what does life with Jake Browning look like? There is still hope for the playoffs with a 5-5 record (despite that being good for last in the North), but the AFC playoff picture is crowded. If Cincy wants to make another deep postseason run, Browning is going to have to learn on the job…and quickly.

In Pittsburgh, things got so bad on the offensive side of the football that a rare in-season coaching change was made. Out is every Steelers fan's favorite target for criticism, Matt Canada. In is Eddie Faulkner, promoted to offensive coordinator from running back coach. Sunday's showdown against the Bengals is Faulkner's first opportunity to show how life under Kenny Pickett will change with him at the helm.

How will these rivals deal with recent major changes? Here, in the form of Bengals Week 12 predictions, is our best guess.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Mixon gets the call

Bengals RB Joe Mixon has just one game this season with 20 or more rushing attempts. We are going to guess that Sunday, Mixon hits that mark again.

As the Bengals adjust to life without Burrow, they'll want to give Browning as many easy solutions as possible. With a stud wideout such as Ja'Marr Chase, life is a bit easier. But Tee Higgins' hamstring injury is looking like a real problem for Cincy, depleting Browning's receiving depth.

Also, the Steelers quietly sport a bottom-10 unit stopping the run. So a team breaking in a new quarterback, that will likely be down its second-best option in the passing game, against a team that struggles to contain running backs?

Right this way Joe Mixon! Mixon is averaging a respectable 4.0 yards-per-carry in 2023, and he's coming off a nice 69-yard performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. It sure seems like he's going to have a busy Sunday vs. this Steelers front.

Speaking of the ground game…

Bengals' D gets gashed by Warren, Harris

We mentioned the Steelers have a poor run defense, giving up the 10th-most rushing yards per game in the NFL. Well, the Bengals rank second in that regard. And the Steelers will likely want to lean on their rushing attack in Week 12.

Part of the reason why Matt Canada is no longer employed is because of Kenny Pickett's slow development. The offense expected to take a leap in Pickett's first full season as starter, but that simply hasn't happened. Now, the team's former RB coach is calling the shots. Who better to push the notion of establishing the run than Eddie Faulkner?

It also behooves the Steelers to ride the hot hand. Jaylen Warren has hit the 100-yard mark in two straight games, needing just 24 carries to produce 230 yards and two TDs in Weeks 10 and 11. Warren is a certified home run hitter, so look for Faulkner to call his number often.

Also, perhaps the change at OC sparks something in Najee Harris. After all, it was just two weeks ago that the 2021 first-round pick ran for 82 yards and a score. He has struggled this season and lost the lead back job to Warren. But Harris is still an integral part of the offense. This duo will get the chance to do some damage on Sunday.

Steelers steal road win over Bengals

A fierce rivalry game with two offenses in turmoil. They say to throw records and numbers out the window in games such as this, but we have to make a prediction (and a bold one, at that) based on something.

Many Bengals fans would begrudgingly admit that no Burrow equals no season. But the Steelers chose to ride with Pickett in 2023. They can't love what they've been seeing, but they might still expect some growth and improvement.

If Pittsburgh's season is going to stay on track, Pickett will need to step up. Cincinnati's season feels like it jumped the rails already though. It might come down to a level of confidence difference that gives one team the edge.

Burrow's loss cannot be overstated. Browning got a little bit more time to prepare with the injury occurring on Thursday Night Football, but it won't be enough. Steelers prevail by a touchdown.