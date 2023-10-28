The Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2023 NFL season as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl, but before they could even play a preseason game, their Lombardi prospects took a hit. Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury at the end of July that prevented him from much action at all during training camp and the preseason, and despite starting every game for the Bengals so far this season, Burrow just hasn't looked right. Now, coming off of a bye week and sitting at 3-3, the Bengals star QB may be ready for the back half of the season with a clean bill of health.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic recently asked a source close to Joe Burrow if Burrow was as healthy as he was at the end of last season, when the Bengals season ended in the AFC Championship Game. The response: “Yes. Joe is 100 percent. He hasn’t had any limitations at practice or soreness in his calf.”

This prognosis must be music to the ears of Cincinnati Bengals fans who have watched their team's offense sputter out of the gate, surely due to Burrow's limited ability to scramble, step up in the pocket, or extend plays. The first time all season that the Bengals really looked like the Bengals we've come to expect was three weeks ago when Burrow connected with his former favorite LSU target Ja'Marr Chase 15 times for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns in an early must-win game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow have a much tougher task this week: a talent-stacked and pissed-off 49ers defense that was carved up by Kirk Cousins and the Justin Jefferson-less Minnesota Vikings in primetime last Monday. If Burrow were to come out and resemble Vintage Joe Burrow against one of the best teams in the NFC, the rest of the NFL will be forced to take note of what's going on in the Jungle.

With that said, Cincinnati has a brutal schedule coming up between now and the middle of December. The next time the Bengals play an opponent with a below .500 record will be on December 10th when they host the 3-4 Indianapolis Colts.