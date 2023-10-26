Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is off to the slowest start of his young career thus far this season. His numbers are down across the board, from yards per game to completion percentage, passer rating to yards per attempt. A July calf injury that sidelined Burrow for multiple weeks could be the culprit, but now as we approach Week 8 of the NFL season, the Bengals are rounding into shape right as they prepare for their biggest test of the season… a late afternoon showdown with the NFC West leading San Francisco 49ers.

Though the 49ers offense is dealing with injuries to Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, and Christian McCaffrey among others, the defense is reasonably healthy, and historically, they've posed big problems for opposing offenses when that's the case. San Francisco is at least near the top in various defensive categories, but one where they're alone at the top is interceptions. Through seven games, the 49ers have eleven interceptions, best in the NFL, but that's only half of the story here. The other half lies in the impressive output of Talanoa Hufanga, Fred Warner, Charvarius Ward, and Deommondre Lenoir.

The 49ers are the only team in the NFL to have at least 4 players with multiple interceptions this season. Talanoa Hufanga | Fred Warner | Charvarius Ward | Deommodore Lenior

Only three 49ers defenders finished the 2022 season with multiple interceptions, led by Tashaun Gipson's five picks. Gipson, the 33-year-old safety in his second year with the 49ers, has one already this season. His 33 interceptions throughout his career are third-best in the NFL among active players.

Led by 2022 All-Pro's Talanoa Hufanga and Fred Warner, plus reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, the 49ers pose problems for offenses at all three levels of the defense. Joe Burrow and the Bengals can't afford to bring anything less than their A-game to Sunday's high-profile matchup.