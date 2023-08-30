The Cincinnati Bengals announced their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

The Bengals kept plenty of talented options on the roster before the start of the 2023 NFL season. The receiver trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will return in 2023. The three receivers led the Bengals in receiving yards last season. Chase and Higgins broke the 1,000-receiving-yard mark. Running back Joe Mixon, who led the Bengals with 814 rushing yards in 2022, will return for his seventh season with Cincinnati.

Who is one sneaky roster cut survivor who could impact the Bengals' roster in 2023?

Jordan Battle

Cincinnati's defense allowed a total of 3,665 passing yards in 2022, putting it in 16th place in the NFL, according to NFL.com. Its 17 passing touchdowns allowed put it on pace with the New Orleans Saints for about second place in the league. Linebacker Germaine Pratt, who will return for his fifth season with the Bengals in 2023, led Cincinnati with 10 deflected passes last season.

Battle was selected with the 95th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He earned a spot on the Associated Press All-American Third Team in 2022, joining Buffalo safety Marcus Fuqua and Cincinnati Bearcats defensive tackle Dontay Corleone. The former four-star recruit finished the 2022 season with a total of 71 tackles, three pass deflections, one interception and 0.5 tackles for loss in 13 games played.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Battle finished the 2022 season with as many as nine tackles, a figure he recorded during the Sugar Bowl in December. He picked off a pass from Kansas State quarterback Will Howard in the first quarter of the 45-20 win over the Wildcats in Caesars Superdome.

Battle played in a total of 167 snaps for the Bengals in their 2023 NFL preseason run, according to Pro Football Focus. He played in 81 snaps as a free safety, 33 in the box and 10 as a slot corner. He logged three tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection in a 36-19 preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers. He batted away a pass from Packers quarterback Sean Clifford just before it reached the endzone, helping the Bengals hold a two-point lead with 33 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Former Bengals safety Michael Thomas had high praise for Battle in a June article from Bengals Senior Writer Geoff Hobson.

“You can tell he's definitely polished. He was, what, a four-year starter at Alabama?” Former Bengals safety Michael Thomas said in June, via Hobson. “He looks good out there. We're all trying to learn from each other. He's not shying away from opportunities. You like to see confidence out of the young guys.”

Safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates departed for different teams in the offseason. Bates signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons in March after spending five seasons with the Bengals. Bell, a three-year veteran with Cincinnati, signed with the Carolina Panthers the same month. Bell and Bates took third and fourth place on the Bengals' roster in total tackles with 77 and 71, respectively. They both ended the 2022 season with four interceptions.

Battle, Nick Scott, Dax Hill and Tycen Anderson make up the four safety options on Cincinnati's 2023 depth chart. Scott and Hill took the starting spots on the depth chart. Scott signed a three-year contract with the Bengals after he spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

If Battle can make an early impact in Cincinnati's secondary and be a reliable backup behind Scott, he can show why he was a fantastic selection for the Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft.