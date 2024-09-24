Football is a sport that often dares people into making a play on fourth down even if it is a Hail Mary. However, teams in the league have evolved to become calculated. Coaches have opted to punt rather than turn the ball over near their own goal line but this Week 3 clash between the Zac Taylor-led Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders may have been the exception. Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels were gunslinging so effectively that there was no need for their special teams units or defensive squads.

For the first time since 1940, two teams have decided not to punt the ball at all, per StatMuse. Moreover, both Bengals and Commanders did not turn the ball over at least once in this matchup which is an astounding sight to see. In fact, these two squads also gave up a sack only twice each in this game too.

However, it was not just the Bengals and Commanders that made history. Jayden Daniels was blazing hot and carved his own legacy in league history after this win.

Commanders QB toys with Zac Taylor's Bengals defense for historic record

Daniels now owns the highest completion percentage in a single game by a rookie in league history. The Commanders' quarterback outclassed Joe Burrow in terms of efficiency which resulted in him shattering the statistic. He registered a completion percentage of 91.3% which beat out Dak Prescott's 88.9% and Gardner Minshew's 88%.

He only missed two of his 23 passes for an insane 254-yard performance. Daniels then topped it off with two passing touchdowns. However, the Commanders' rookie did not stop tormenting the Bengals defense there. This young signal-caller rushed 12 times for 39 yards too. It also got him a rushing touchdown to cap off the night. By the end of it, the Commanders had edged out the Bengals with a 38-33 scoreline. Will Daniels continue his magic?