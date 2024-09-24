The Cincinnati Bengals are now staring at an 0-3 hole after losing 33-38 to the Washington Commanders in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season. One reason for the loss is the breakout performance from former No. 2 overall draft pick Jayden Daniels, who made NFL history with the highest pass completion rate for a rookie with 91.3%, completing 21 of 23 passes. Moreover, Bengals coach Zac Taylor surely remembered cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt's comments about Daniels' game, which backfired spectacularly.

“That's not what we do,” the coach said during a press conference, as shared by Mike Petraglia on X, formerly Twitter. “We praise our own team, praise the other team. We don't need to take shots like that.”

Week 3: Bengals fall to Commanders

Despite his Bengals losing to them, Zac Taylor was also complimentary to the Commanders' blazing offense, quarterbacked by Jayden Daniels.

“That team hasn't punted in two weeks. They've scored on every single possession last two weeks. I've got a tremendous amount of respect for what they're doing over there,” he added.

Based on his comments prior to the game, the Bengals cornerback surely didn't expect Daniels outplaying fellow LSU alum Joe Burrow.

“They don't make him do a lot,” he told reporters, via Evan Winter of A to Z Sports. “They keep it really simple for him. [It's a] nice college offense [and] Kingsbury's the OC. They move guys around here and there, but just keep it real simple for him. I heard his pass percentage is very high, but he's only throwing short routes. Some intermediate stuff, quick throws.”

One wonders what Zac Taylor ended up telling Cam Taylor-Britt after the game, but it must not have been nice, as the Commanders quarterback made the cornerback eat his words.

To his credit, he did admit that his comments backfired on the team.

“Yes, I can eat my words most definitely. We did take an L today,” Taylor-Britt said to reporters after the game.

The Bengals couldn't figure out how to stop such a “simple” offense, which put up a season-high 38 points on the board. Moreover, they couldn't touch Daniels, who went 21-23 for 254 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions and no turnovers. He also had 39 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Overall, Daniels finished with a passer rating of 141.7. He also set a new NFL record for completing 80.3% passes through the first three games.

While it's not really a bad thing to talk a little trash throughout the season, it does have a huge potential for backfiring. Maybe Taylor-Britt could learn a lesson or two from former Memphis Grizzlies player Dillon Brooks about poking bears.

As of Monday, the Bengals are now one of three winless teams in the NFL.