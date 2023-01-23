The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, but in Kobe Bryant fashion, Joe Burrow emphasized to everyone that it’s still too early to celebrate. After all, they haven’t really won anything.

Speaking to reporters after their 27-10 win over the Bills on Sunday, Burrow heaped praise on the Bengals for their dominant showing in the game–scoring in every quarter to make sure Buffalo won’t be able to stage a comeback. They may have struggled in the Wild Card round against the Baltimore Ravens, but the playoff jitters they showed back then wasn’t seen this time around as they shut down Joe Allen and co.

While it’s definitely a reason to celebrate, Burrow went full Kobe and reminded his Bengals teammates that they haven’t accomplished their mission yet: the Super Bowl.

“Domination from start to finish. That’s what we expected. But the job’s not finished,” Burrow said, per James Palmer of NFL Network.

For those not in the know, the “job’s not finished” line has been popularized by Kobe Bryant, who uttered those same words back in 2009 when the Los Angeles Lakers were up 2-0 in the NBA Finals.

It’s certainly a great mentality to have for Joe Burrow and the Bengals considering that they are looking to get the job done this 2023 after their failure to do so in the previous Super Bowl.

Of course the Bengals have one more game to settle before they make the Super Bowl again, with the Kansas City Chiefs waiting in the AFC Championship. Hopefully, they keep that Mamba Mentality going as they take on Patrick Mahomes and co.