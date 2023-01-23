The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship game following their convincing 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round.

Joe Burrow opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase to cap off a six-play, 79-yard drive. The reigning AFC North champions did not look back from there, as they orchestrated four more scoring drives over the remainder of the contest.

On the other side of the ball, Cincinnati’s defense logged one takeaway and allowed just one touchdown drive to the Josh Allen-led Bills offense.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is now looking ahead to a meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game, and he sees that his team is quite ready for the biggest test of its season.

“We’re built for this,” Taylor said during his post-game press conference.

The Bengals clinched a spot in Super Bowl 56 following their upset AFC title game win against the Chiefs last year. They also had the last laugh over Patrick Mahomes and company in the regular season thanks to their 27-24 home win in Week 13.

Overall, Cincinnati is looking to reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time in franchise history.