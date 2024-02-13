Where will the Russian end up?

The San Jose Sharks boast one of the worst rosters in the National Hockey League in 2023-24, plainly evident by the team's 14-32-5 record and second-last place showing in league standings. For that reason, the Sharks are sure to be sellers ahead of the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline, with multiple pieces potentially on the move.

General manager Mike Grier made it clear before the season that he would facilitate a trade request for two lifetime Sharks in Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl — if that's what the two wanted. But with both players now out for the long-term, it's unlikely that either gets dealt. What's more likely is the two being shut down for the rest of the campaign.

San Jose has a ton of players on expiring contracts, and Grier will likely look to maximize the return for each and every one of them. The most obvious Sharks who are likely into their last months are pending unrestricted free agent forwards Mike Hoffman, Kevin Labanc Anthony Duclair and Alexander Barabanov.

The 29-year-old Barabanov has seen his name swirling in trade rumors for basically the entire season, which makes a lot of sense considering his very manageable $2.5 million cap hit. Here's what The Athletic's Chris Johnston had to say about the Sharks forward, while ranking him No. 42 on his latest NHL Trade Board:

“A winger with the offensive instincts to complement a line counted on to score, Barabanov has established himself as a reliable NHLer during his three seasons in San Jose. But with the Sharks more focused on future assets than players who can help now, and with Barabanov slated to hit free agency this summer, he’ll be available on the trade market. Barabanov's start to this season was interrupted by a broken finger, and the production was slow to return once he got back in the lineup. Still, with an expiring contract, there isn’t a whole lot of risk here.”

Despite a down year, Sharks' Barabanov still a solid middle-six player

Barabanov pulls the Sharks within one in the third! 👀 pic.twitter.com/fX39NEKbdg — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 4, 2023

Playing on one of the worst offenses is not going to help Barabanov set career-highs in 2023-24. That's especially true after the team's two best players went down with injury at virtually the exact same time. Couture is out week-to-week after re-aggravating the same ailment that cost him over the first half of the season. Hertl got hurt this week as well, undergoing knee surgery that will also likely cost him the rest of the campaign. There's just no reason at all for the Sharks to bring either player back.

This season, Barabanov has struggled, posting just three goals and nine points over 31 games. That's a far cry from the excellent season he had in 2022-23; the undrafted forward set career-highs across the board with 15 goals and 47 points over just 68 contests. With Couture and Hertl out, Barabanov has been lining up next to William Eklund and Luke Kunin, which certainly won't help him bank too many more points in San Jose this year. He's also fallen off the top powerplay unit, further restricting his offense.

But this is still a good skater and a great puck mover, and with the right linemates and role, Barabanov could excel again like he's done the last two years (he scored 39 points in 70 games in his rookie season in 2021-22). Here are four potential landing spots for the Sharks' middle-six winger.

Florida Panthers

In the past, Barabanov has excelled at using his great skating to get open for passes and draw in defenders before moving the puck. He's an excellent playmaker and good in the corners, but needs good linemates to turn that into positive production. Enter the Panthers, who could use another middle-six piece, and could slot him in on the top line next to Sasha Barkov and Sam Reinhart. He could also add some offensive flair to the third line, lining up with Anton Lundell and potentially Evan Rodrigues. There are a ton of impactful forwards in South Beach, and Barabanov could unlock even more offense ahead of another hopeful Stanley Cup run for the Cats.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have already been linked to Barabanov, and they're going to be hunting for more forward depth ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Although Michael Bunting is currently occupying the second-line LW slot, along with Jack Drury and Martin Necas, that's a potential place where Barabanov could line up instead. A Necas-Barabanov pairing certainly has potential, and bringing in the Russian would be a middle-six boost the Canes could use ahead of the playoff push.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins GM Kyle Dubas is in a tight spot. He brought Erik Karlsson and Reilly Smith to Pittsburgh this offseason with the ultimate goal of getting this team back into the postseason. But they're on the outsdie looking in, sitting in second-last place in the Metropolitan Division with a 23-19-7 record. They don't want to miss back-to-back for the first time in the Sidney Crosby era, but it's trending that way. And the offensive depth on this squad is challenged. The middle-six is specifically an area that needs improvement, and Barabanov could immediately slot in with countryman Evgeni Malkin on the second line. The Penguins need a jolt, and Barabanov could provide that for cheap.

Colorado Avalanche

Another team lacking offensive depth? The Colorado Avalanche. Things are starting to go off the rail in Denver; the team has lost four games in a row, and are clearly badly missing Valeri Nichushkin and Gabriel Landeskog. Both of those players might not be an option until the postseason, and GM Chris MacFarland probably needs to add another piece ahead of the deadline. Why not trying Barabanov on a line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen? He's just the type of player who would excel with truly elite linemates, and he could turn into an important complementary piece as Colorado looks to right the ship down the stretch.