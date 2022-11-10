By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Published 14 hours ago



After an extremely successful 2021-22 season, pushing the eventual champion Golden State Warriors to six games in the second round of the postseason, the Memphis Grizzlies look primed to take over the league led by superstar point guard Ja Morant. And in the first 12 games of the season, the Grizzlies have looked every bit of the contender everyone expected them to be, thanks in no small part to Desmond Bane’s emergence as one of the league’s best shooting guards.

Morant and Bane were at it again with their scoring exploits as the Grizzlies moved to 8-4 following their 125-123 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Morant and Bane poured in 32 points each on a combined 26-48 (54 percent) shooting from the field against the Spurs, and it is not the first time the two matched each other’s outputs on the scoring column, after they both dropped 38 on the Brooklyn Nets two weeks ago.

Justifiably, Ja Morant was feeling himself after the game, clearly proud of his and his backcourt mate’s performances as of late. Morant had a two-emoji response to a tweet praising the duo’s impressive scoring outputs.

Grizzlies fans couldn’t help but feel excited about the exhilarating scoring performances the two have been putting up. Some fans even said that Morant and Bane comprise the league’s best backcourt at the moment, and they certainly have a strong argument to be named as such.

Best backcourt in the league — 12 (@CookHim12) November 10, 2022

Coldest backcourt in the league 😮‍💨 — Glass (@aglasse11) November 10, 2022

Moreover, others also declared that both Ja Morant and Desmond Bane should be part of the 2023 All-Star team. The 23-year old point guard is definitely a lock to make the team, especially after he was named a starter last season on Team Durant. But Bane, despite being less of a household name than his backcourt partner, definitely deserves his flowers as well, as he’s averaging 24.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 11 games thus far while making 46 percent of his threes (on 8.6 attempts) per night.

Both of you should be allstars — Ricci🧏‍♂️ (@RicciPirlo2nd) November 10, 2022

Nevertheless, the Grizzlies will want to shore up their defense, as they have ranked in the bottom-10 of the NBA thus far in points allowed per 100 possessions. It’s easy to forget though that Jaren Jackson Jr. hasn’t suited up yet this season following offseason surgery, which means that the Grizzlies will surely only get better from here, especially if Morant and Desmond Bane continue to lay waste on their opponents and climb the ladder together as, perhaps, the unquestioned best backcourt in the NBA.