The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking to turn the corner sooner rather than later. They finished among the worst teams in the NHL this past season. And with a group of young prospects knocking on the door, now is the time for them to strike. In fact, they made one major move in NHL Free Agency as the Blue Jackets signed Sean Monahan to a five-year contract.

However, if Columbus is to make another move, it's unlikely to come on the open market. There are still some quality options, such as forwards Daniel Sprong and James van Riemsdyk. However, none of the remaining options truly move the needle for what the Blue Jackets are hoping to accomplish this season.

There are some potential trade targets for the team to consider. And the Blue Jackets have come close to a blockbuster already this summer. With this in mind, here are two potential Blue Jackets trade targets to consider with the frenzy of NHL Free Agency having settled down considerably.

Blue Jackets could target Trevor Zegras

The Anaheim Ducks have a ton of young forwards already making their mark in the NHL. One of them is former ninth overall pick Trevor Zegras. The 2019 first-round selection has shown he can produce at a high level in this league. In fact, he recorded back-to-back 61 point seasons during his first two years with the Ducks.

However, things came crashing down for the Bedford, New York native this past season. He managed to skate in just 31 games this year as he unfortunately struggled with injuries. When he was healthy, he didn't make much of an impact. Zegras scored just six goals and nine points during his time on the ice in 2023-24.

The Ducks signed Zegras to a three-year contract last summer. But with options such as Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, and Mason McTavish looking primed to lead the team forward, Anaheim could try trading Zegras. If that happens, the Blue Jackets could certainly be a fit for the Bedford native. He would strengthen the team's center depth and allow Adam Fantilli to develop at a more manageable pace. It's an interesting fit, to say the least.

Columbus is an option for Martin Necas

Much has been said about Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas this offseason. His name has been in Hurricanes trade rumors throughout the summer. Reports indicate that Necas is willing to accept a trade out of Carolina. However, nothing has materialized at this point, even with NHL Free Agency rather bereft of impact players.

The Blue Jackets have been mentioned in Necas trade rumors at various points this offseason. A move for the Hurricanes forward was discussed leading into the NHL Draft back in late June. It's easy to understand why Columbus and other teams are interested. Necas is a legitimate top-six forward with a ton of potential to continue growing his game.

Necas is a restricted free agent, so a contract extension would come with any trade that gets completed. Still, the Blue Jackets could add him to a very promising group of wingers on the NHL roster. Kirill Marchenko and Yegor Chinakov have shown promise during their time in the NHL. Adding Necas to that mix would give them a very impressive nucleus moving forward.

The Blue Jackets can offer the Hurricanes picks and prospects to get this done. Additionally, they have enough cap space to sign the 25-year-old forward to a new deal. All in all, they are certainly one of the best fits for Martin Necas if Carolina trades him this summer.