Check out our top picks for the best Casual games on the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Best Casual Games in Steam Summer Sale 2023

DAVE THE DIVER – 10% off

Description: DAVE THE DIVER is a casual, singleplayer adventure RPG featuring deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night. Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole.

Dive into the ever-changing Blue Hole and use a harpoon and other weapons to catch fish and various creatures. Upgrade and forge equipment with collected resources and sushi restaurant profits to prepare for the dangers that lurk in the unknown.

Bond with quirky but lovable characters and a story full of in-jokes, spoofs, and other humorous scenes provide an approachable and enjoyable gameplay experience.

PowerWash Simulator – 20% off

Description: Release the Pressure with PowerWash Simulator! Wash away your worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Fire up your power washer and blast away every speck of dirt and grime you can find, all with the simple satisfaction of power-washing to a sparkling finish.

Relax, unwind in single player, or play with friends in Online Co-Op; either way, have good, clean fun. No dirt is too tough for your range of washers, nozzles, cleaners, and extensions. From casual, clean freaks to players looking to get into the nitty-gritty, everyone can pick up and play to feel immersed. Absorb the relaxing atmosphere and stress-free pace as you strip dirt from patios, pavements, vehicles, and public parks. Get creative and make art. Your nozzles are your brushes; the neighbourhood is your canvas. Sit back, relax, and wash your worries down the drain.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – 33% off

Description: In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story.

After eight years behind the mask, Peter Parker is a crime-fighting master. Feel the full power of a more experienced Spider-Man with improvisational combat, dynamic acrobatics, fluid urban traversal and environmental interactions.

Play as an experienced Spider-Man, fighting big crime and iconic villains in Marvel’s New York. Web-swing through vibrant neighborhoods and defeat villains with epic takedowns.

The Big Apple comes to life in Marvel’s Spider-Man. Swing through vibrant neighborhoods and catch breathtaking views of iconic Marvel and Manhattan landmarks. Use the environment to defeat villains with epic takedowns in true blockbuster action.

House Flipper – 70% off

Description: House Flipper is a unique chance to become a one-man renovation crew. Buy, repair and remodel devastated houses. Give them a second life and sell them at a profit!

You've got to earn it around here before you purchase your first property. No worries though! Luckily, there's plenty of work at your fingertips!

Take job offers from nearby residents – clean up, paint walls, install heaters, showers, and air conditioners, or even furnish their whole property. Once the grateful clients pay you for your solid work, it's time to get your own house.

Grab your hammer! It's time to take a bit of a rude approach and knock some walls down! Get rid of broken glass shards, litter, and leftover pieces of furniture, to prepare the place for a complete makeover!

It's up to you to either meet every single requirement of specific buyers or make yourself a cozy office to grow your business in.

Cities: Skylines – 70% off

Description: Cities: Skylines is a modern take on the classic city simulation. The game introduces new game play elements to realize the thrill and hardships of creating and maintaining a real city whilst expanding on some well-established tropes of the city building experience.

Constructing your city from the ground up is easy to learn, but hard to master. Playing as the mayor of your city you’ll be faced with balancing essential requirements such as education, water electricity, police, fire fighting, healthcare and much more along with your citys real economy system. Citizens within your city react fluidly, with gravitas and with an air of authenticity to a multitude of game play scenarios.

Pummel Party – 40% off

Description: Pummel Party is a 4-8 player online and local-multiplayer party game. Pummel friends or AI using a wide array of absurd items in the board mode and compete to destroy friendships in the unique collection of minigames.

Play how you want. Pummel Party allows 1 to 8 players to compete both online or locally on the same screen. Whether it's online, or in person, it's all the same friendship ruining fun.

Battle through hazardous terrain to acquire an arsenal of weapons and items and employ them however you can to make sure that you reign victorious over your friends.

A Little to the Left – 25% off

Description: A Little to the Left is a cozy puzzle game that has you sort, stack, and organize household items into pleasing arrangements while you keep an eye out for a mischievous cat with an inclination for chaos. Check out this playful and intuitive puzzler with 75+ satisfying messes to tidy.

Which way should the clock hands point? How to arrange the eggs? Who put so many stickers on this fruit?!? Come enjoy a calming world with an observational puzzle game with surprises around every corner.

Stardew Valley – 34% off

Description: Having inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley, be ready to begin your new life as you turn overgrown fields into a thriving home. Raise animals, grow crops, craft useful machines, and more in this comfy life simulator.

Invite 1-3 players to join you in the valley online! Players can work together to build a thriving farm, share resources, and improve the local community. And with over 30 unique characters living in Stardew Valley, you won't have a problem finding new friends as each person has their own daily schedule, birthday, unique mini-cutscenes, and new things to say throughout the week and year

Only Up! – 30% off

Description: Have you ever wanted to walk up to the clouds? Embark on an exciting journey in Only UP! Exploring a huge world full of secrets and mysteries, you have to get as high as possible, and the most interesting starts above the clouds…

You are a young teenage Jackie from the ghetto who wants to get out of poverty and embark on a journey of learning about the world and yourself. Jackie is to learn that to get to a new place you must first make a jump and get off the ground, not knowing what will happen in the future…

“Only UP!” is inspired by the fairytale “Jack and the Beanstalk” and reminds some of a platformer. You'll follow the same mythological path as Jack to achieve something more than just climbing to the very top.

Muse Dash – 85% off

Description: Paradise of parkour & rhythm game ★★★ — Muse Dash!!

Dance to the music and beat enemies in the air and on the ground. Also, watch out for the obstacles!!

includes 62 songs, and there will be future updates! Purchase [Just as Planned] to unlock all paid content in the future.

From novice to expert, you can always find your song from the abundant music packs at different difficulty levels~

Characters of different personalities, exquisite animations, and excellent voice-overs. You’ll definitely fall in love with them (σﾟ∀ﾟ)σ

Unpacking – 40% off

Description: Unpacking is a zen puzzle game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, you are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life you’re unpacking.

Explore domestic environments with all their nooks and crannies while you stack plates, hang towels, and arrange bookshelves. Over the course of eight house moves, you are given a chance to experience a sense of intimacy with a character you never see and a story you’re never told.