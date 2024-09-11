We've got some of the best Center Builds you can use in NBA 2K25 MyCAREER mode. Although NBA 2K25 offers many pre-built MyPLAYER templates, many players like to create a unique build that works best for them. Therefore, we listed three different builds below to help you find the one that will make you an NBA Legend.

What Are The Best Center Builds In NBA 2K25?

#1 – All-Around Build

Height: 6'9″

Weight: 250 lbs

Wingspan 7'4″

Sure, you're a bit shorter than the average Center in the league, but you also make up for that with great badges. In this build, you can have a total of 19 possible Legend-level badges. One of these badges is Rebound Chaser, which will help you compensate for your slightly shorter height. Additionally, this build makes significant improvements to your defense, rebounding, speed, agility, and more

You can increase your Wingspan to 7'5″, but we kept it at 7'4″ to make our mid-range shot (85) solid enough to make a shot from a distance. As a Center, you'll likely be close to the rim at all times. Therefore, you don't need to have a high three-point rating. As long as you can make basic layups and dunks, you'll serve your role well.

#2 – Basic But Reliable

Height: 6'10”

Weight: 254 lbs

Wingspan 7'3″

Lastly, this build doesn't make too many changes from the basic setup. Instead, it focuses on legend-level badge potential while sacrificing as little as possible. While you lose 1 point in block, mid-range and three-point, you'll have the potential to become a great offensive and defensive playmaker with a nice array of badges.

Perhaps the one weakness to this build is that it isn't flashy. You're not changing too much from the base setup, which might not seem exciting to players. But if you increase your height and wingspan too much, you'll struggle to shoot the ball from most distances. At least here, you'll have a decent shot of making baskets even if you're not right next to the rim.

#3 – Speedy Center (Just For Fun)

Height: 6'7″

Weight: 253 lbs

Wingspan: 6'11”

If you want to be a selfish jerk who wants to make baskets from anywhere on the court this is for you. Yes, the short size will make you a terrible rebounder, but you'll at least be able to get a Silver Rebound Chaser Badge at some point. The main thing about this build is that you'll be a faster, much more effective shooter than other Centers.

Of course, the main issue with this build is that it's not what Centers are designed to do. In reality, your job should be to get rebounds, which means you'll make more shots closer to the rim. So do you really need to have an 84 three-point shot attribute?

Yes you do, because it never hurts to have as many good three-point shooters as possible. Just don't be surprised if Wemby is dominating you in the Rebound game. At the very least, you'll likely score more points than he does. While not the best build, it's definitely fun to play with if you want to be a Center but in an unorthodox fashion.

Overall, that includes our top three best Center Builds for NBA 2K25. Of course, feel free to make any adjustments you see fit to create a build that works best for you. We just hope this guide helped you identify important things to look out for, depending on what you want to improve. Have fun creating the next NBA Legend to dominate with in MyCAREER.

