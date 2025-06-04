Tyrese Haliburton and Chet Holmgren are getting prepared to face off against each other in the NBA Finals, as the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder are the last two teams standing. One person who is excited for both Haliburton and Holmgren is Drew Hanlen, who is their trainer and also trains the likes of Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and others.

In a recent story from The Athletic, it was shown that Hanlen usually puts his clients up against each other in phone calls or text messages if they're about to play soon. Former NBA player Brandon Jennings didn't seem to be a fan of Hanlen's tactics, and called him out on social media.

“I said this earlier in the year to much buddy buddy when it comes to that guy. I’m sorry but Robmac would never have Drose,KD,Westbrook, Klove, and etc all in text chain saying who can’t win MVP!!!! GTFOH,” Jennings wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In another tweet, Jennings called Hanlen the “biggest basketball groupie trainer ever.” Hanlen caught wind of that and had to respond to Jennings.

“I’m getting two of my clients (Haliburton & Holmgren) ready for the finals so don’t have time to waste on your dumba– takes. Side note: Maybe if your trainer would talked s— to you, you wouldn’t have shot 37% from the field & 23% from 3 in the playoffs while never winning s—” Hanlen wrote.

Tyrese Haliburton and Chet Holmgren preparing for NBA Finals

While Hanlen is trying to quiet the haters, Haliburton and Holmgren are about to face off in one of the biggest series of their careers to date. The Pacers were one of the surprising teams to make it to the NBA Finals, but they had been playing some of the best basketball in the postseason. Haliburton has been the floor general for the Pacers all season and came up in big moments during the playoffs.

For the Thunder, there's no surprise that they've made it this far, and they were arguably the best team in the league this season. Holmgren was a big part of that, being a top-three option for the team and making plays on both sides of the ball. Both teams will have to put in a game plan for Haliburton and Holmgren, and it should be an exciting series as two young and fast teams go up against each other.