Former NBA guard Jeff Teague offered a candid assessment of Tom Thibodeau’s coaching style in the wake of the New York Knicks’ decision to part ways with the veteran head coach on Tuesday. Teague, who played under Thibodeau with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2017 to 2020, described Thibodeau as largely hands-off during games.

“He really don’t say sh*t. He just be down pop, down,” Teague said. “That’s all he say, but he don’t be saying like Teague go here, do this… he don’t really be coaching you. He kinda just be like, ‘damn. Damn it man.’ He don’t say nothing. I swear to God, Thibs all he say is literally, ‘damn’ and we just watching him… ‘you gotta be here, damn.’”

Teague added that Thibodeau allowed players considerable freedom on the floor.

“In the game, bro you can run, you can shoot anytime, you can run anything. He lets you be a basketball player. Obviously, he’s going to put the ball in his best player’s hands, but other than that, he don’t say sh*t bro.”

During his tenure in Minnesota, Thibodeau led the Timberwolves to a single playoff appearance in 2017–18, where they were eliminated in the first round by the Houston Rockets. His stint with the Knicks, which began ahead of the 2020–21 season, was more successful. He guided New York to four playoff appearances in five years and compiled a 226–174 regular-season record along with a 24–23 postseason mark. His time in New York included the franchise’s first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000.

Thibodeau also served as an assistant under former Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy from 1996 to 2001, a connection that has resurfaced during the team’s ongoing coaching search. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst floated the idea of a Van Gundy reunion during Get Up on Wednesday, noting the respect he garnered in his current role as a Los Angeles Clippers assistant.

ESPN’s Jay Williams also added former NBA champion Rajon Rondo to the conversation, highlighting his elite basketball IQ and familiarity with the Eastern Conference despite lacking head coaching experience.

Meanwhile, Metta Sandiford-Artest, formerly known as Metta World Peace, publicly campaigned for the job on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling himself the “number one guy for the job” and citing his long-standing connection to New York basketball.

As the Knicks evaluate their next steps, the coaching vacancy continues to attract names both expected and unconventional, with Teague’s remarks offering additional insight into the dynamics surrounding Thibodeau’s departure.