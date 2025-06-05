Scouts were always high on the prospects entering the 2025 NBA draft. For the majority of the 2024-2025 season, 7-foot-2 Hansen Yang fell into the category of a mystery player or a ‘draft and stash' prospect.

People were skeptical about whether Yang's dominance in China could translate to the NBA. However, everyone's perception of Yang changed once the NBA draft combine and Klutch Pro Day came around.

Who is 2025 NBA Draft prospect Hansen Yang?

Yang has flown under the radar on most draft boards, not just because of the surplus of talent in this year's class, but for three main reasons:

– Limited sample size in his game.

– Recent track record of Chinese players playing in the NBA

– Inferior competition

Born in 2005, Yang isn't following the mold of slender, 7-foot unicorns who shoot threes all game. Yang is more of an old-school big who relies on his IQ and soft touch to generate offense.

Yang is currently in his second season in the CBA. In his first 10 games with the Qingdao Eagles, he averaged 16.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game. Last season as a rookie, Yang averaged similar numbers and won Defensive Player of the Year.

Last April, the NBA and ESPN released their latest mock drafts. Both had Yang as a late second-round pick, around the late 40s to early 50s. At the draft Combine, Yang was determined to change the narrative.

As a player whose perceived weakness is with his lateral speed and quickness, Yang finished in the top 5 among centers in all dynamic performance tests. This includes the shuttle run, lane agility drill, and 3/4 sprint.

Why Yang has been compared to the likes of Alperen Sengun, Nikola Vucevic, and Nikola Jokic

The comparisons were always there. Most scouts just refused to give in to the hype because of his competition. During the combine, Yang's bag was on full display. On a day when most people pinpoint the strengths and weaknesses of the projected top picks of the draft, Yang's play took the headlines.

He showed that he can extend his range, score (and defend) in the post against stronger centers, and deliver accurate passes.

There's still a lot more scouts need to see from Yang in the coming days. Luckily, he is represented by Klutch Sports. If for some odd reason he won't hear his name called on draft night, Rich Paul most likely has something up his sleeve that ensures Yang is in the best situation for him to develop and make an NBA roster.

If so, he could become a steal like Jokic.