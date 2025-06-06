Stephen A. Smith pulled up to the Paycom Center dressed in all white. But the verbose ESPN personality was in a fiery mood ahead of the NBA Finals. And not because his beloved New York Knicks aren't in it — but in sending a fiery message to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Western Conference champs are walking in as the proverbial favorite against the Indiana Pacers. Smith's network ESPN handed the Thunder a 75% chance to win it all. OKC brings with it the reigning Most Valuable Player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Plus a roster that Smith's fellow colleague Kendrick Perkins said is “deeper than the Pacific Ocean.”

However, Smith wasn't mincing words with what's at stake. He sent this scorching message during his appearance on Sirius XM.

“It's about closing the deal,” Smith began. “It better be now. At some point in time, you as an organization and you as a fan can't be about ‘we're in the mix. We're there and we're competing.' Damn it, kick it in.”

"I don't want to hear any excuses, get it done."@stephenasmith tells @TermineRadio & @Jumpshot8 it's championship or bust for the Thunder.

He especially called out general manager Sam Presti, who's served as GM for 17 seasons.

“I don’t want to hear any excuses, get it done,” Smith said.

Stephen A. Smith applying pressure to Thunder ahead of NBA Finals

Smith continued glorifying the Thunder. He went down the litany of options at OKC's disposal from SGA, to Chet Holmgren, all the way to key reserve Alex Caruso. He simply couldn't contain his respect for how deep the Thunder are during the NBA Finals pregame show.

But again, OKC is facing immense pressure.

Even the Thunder's 2011-12 team caught most of the NBA world by surprise. That OKC team featuring Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden weren't considered the favorite to win the west. They had the top-seeded San Antonio Spurs standing in the way. OKC even faced an 0-2 deficit.

Yet Durant and company willed the Thunder into the finals. Unfortunately the Miami Heat ended OKC's title pursuit by winning in five games.

Now, SGA and the Thunder are given a new shot at redemption. And the out-spoken Smith doesn't want to hear any excuse from Presti or the Thunder on why they couldn't beat the Pacers.