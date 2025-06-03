Charles Barkley and Kendrick Perkins have resolved their feud as they prepare to become colleagues at ESPN this fall. In an interview on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Perkins laid out how he and the NBA Hall-of-Famer moved past their media beef.

“I want the world to know that me and the great Charles Barkley have no beef no more. We actually talked and conversate. I'm sitting up here thinking, and you know how my wife could be right she’ll be on my a– if anybody she know my a– about stuff. And she was like, ‘You ever thought what are you and Barkley taking shots at each other for? Why are y'all beefing?’ And she said, ’It's just stupid.’”

He then laid out how Pardon The Interruption host Michael Wilbon helped them connect with each other.

“So I reached out to our legend, our colleague, our good brother Michael Wilbon and I said ‘Hey Wilbon, big bro, can you give Barkley my number and tell him to call me man I just think it's stupid.’ He put us in the group message and he wrote this whole paragraph and said ‘Both of y'all are great friends of mine, two of my most favorite people on the planet Earth I'm making this introduction and maybe we can sit down and break bread and eat go to dinner in Chicago.’”

He continued, “So I responded, ‘appreciate it big bro, Charles what's up Legend. Man I would love to sit down with you and break bread.’ He responded, ‘Big Perk you're doing an outstanding job we shouldn't be throwing shots at each other in the NBA Finals man let's link up and break bread.’ So we squashed that little beef that we had. It wasn't nothing but some pork chops when we squashed it.”

The feud between Kendrick Perkins and Charles Barkley began when Barkley mocked Perkins during a segment on Inside The NBA, calling him a “fool” and an “idiot.” Barkley criticized Perkins for praising the Lakers after the Luka Doncic trade, prompting Perkins to respond on his X account.

“Hey @NBAonTNT might wanna tell that senior citizen Charles Barkley that I’ll be around. When he see an idiot or fool in person make sure he keep that same energy. He can come playing with me if he want to and imma Address his ass like the numbers on a house. Straight from the 409 homeboy and we bar none and fade all.”

Perkins then took to the Road Trippin' podcast to critize the way that the Inside The NBA crew have covered the NBA, bringing up an instance where Barkley called the other Lakers not named LeBron and Anthony Davis bums.

Now that they've buried the hatchet, it won't be surprising to see Perkins make an appearance on the ESPN version of Inside The NBA in the near future.