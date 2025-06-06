Bad blood rivalries transcend the court when it comes to NBA basketball. Organizations chase NBA Finals appearances and championships; broadcasters chase ratings and market share. Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have done both after decades in the league and with TNT's Inside the NBA show. Shouting matches over the most talented, most popular star who can be called the face of the association are no exception. Those debates may be the worst bit of discourse in the industry.

Well, unlike the talking heads trying to scream home a point daily, ClutchPoints spent the last two months wandering AAU gyms asking the next generation which NBA player has the most sway.

Players were asked to name their favorite hooper, which star they modeled their game after, and how they fell in love with basketball. These are the kids grinding in gyms, dreaming of the league, and their answers reveal a seismic shift in who’s capturing the next generation’s imagination. Forget the old guard or the names dominating highlight reels a few years ago. MJ and Kobe are holding on to some mental real estate, but Magic and Bird are no more relevant than Naji Marshall.

The results? Kyrie Irving and Jalen Brunson were the runaway winners. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made the podium with a second tier of Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Stephen Curry trailing behind. In a bit of hurt to an old head, it seems Kobe, MJ, and LeBron are being slowly swept aside.

Irving remains a cult hero among young guards, with his unparalleled handles and creativity making him a perennial favorite in this conversation. Brunson’s rise to stardom has resonated more than many expected. His crafty footwork, leadership, and underdog story have made Brunson a new, exciting blueprint for young point guards.

The newest NBA MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander, was mentioned as being someone to mimic, but was a distant third on pure popularity. The same applied to Jokic. The youth understands they can observe greatness, but would rather watch someone else.

Article Continues Below

Durant and Curry remain icons, but they’re now in a different phase of their careers—more revered than imitated. LeBron James was named a few times per weekend but was noticeably not as dominant on these courts. A handful of young big men and a few program directors loved Jokic's easy-going passing and smooth shooting. Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball, Ja Morant, and Scoot Henderson rounded out the top ten, proving why flashy playmakers who embody the modern, pass-first era dominate the NBA's signature shoe influencer market.

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan were infrequent answers. Coaches and program directors were quick to blurt out the Hall of Famers, though. Jason Kidd, Steve Francis, Elgin Baylor, Steve Nash, and Dr. J got some love. While current and former NBA stars dominated the conversation, Cooper Flagg got a few votes, mostly from Carolina-based teams. The Duke one-and-done phenom is already on the radar as a potential future face of the NBA.

Every first overall pick of the past six years was mentioned at least once, except Zaccharie Risacher and Zion Williamson. Even role players like Josh Hart, Russel Westbrook, Tre Mann, DJ Burns, and Brandon Boston were mentioned at least once. Future WNBA stars on the Puma Pro16 Girls circuit named Kamilla Cardoso, Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, Brianna Stewart, and Flau'jae Johnson when not shouting out Kyrie Irving or Stephen Curry. One prospect even explained why Stephen Adams is part of her hoops origin story.

The AAU circuit is a pulse check for the league’s future. These kids aren’t just fans; they’re the next wave of talent, and their idols shape how they play and dream. Kyrie Irving, Jalen Brunson, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander represent a new archetype: crafty, cerebral ball-handlers who dominate with skill over size. The love for Brunson, in particular, signals a shift toward appreciating grit and relatability.

The NBA’s face is changing, and these ball handlers are pointing the way. Kyrie’s flair, Brunson’s heart, and SGA’s cool are the new blueprint. Keep an eye on these names in the signature shoe deal landscape moving forward. They’re not just leading the league; they’re inspiring the kids who’ll one day take it over.