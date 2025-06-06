A few things are looking a bit different for the Chicago White Sox. On Thursday, long-time owner Jerry Reinsdorf agreed to let Justin Ishbia into the organization. Also, a young up-and-comer will get his shot at the back time.

23-year-old catcher Kyle Teel from Triple-A Charlotte was called up for his first game, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. His first game will be against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Teel is the White Sox No. 2 prospect. Currently, he is batting .295 with 54 hits, eight home runs, and 30 RBIs with the Charlotte Knights. On Wednesday, Teel emphatically notched his fourth three-hit game of the season with two singles and a double. The Knights defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-3.

In 2023, Teel was drafted by the Boston Red Sox as the 14th overall pick in the 1st round. The White Sox are in last place in the American League Central with a 20-43 record.

It turns out that Teel brings a vast array of skills to a club that has been lacking in talent for a while.

Kyle Teel is the versatile player the White Sox need .

Teel is a young gun who has all the necessary tools in his toolbox. He is athletic, can hit, plays defense, and is as versatile as they come.

Teel can hit for average, power when needed, and has a high OBP of .444 for May. His versatility and athleticism have allowed him to play multiple positions other than catcher.

Aside from catcher, Teel has had stints at 1st base and in the outfield. That alone played a role in the White Sox bringing him up.

In the long run, the hope is for Teel to become the White Sox's starting catcher. In addition to his on-the-field skills, he brings leadership qualities plus a positive demeanor that can be beneficial.

In the grand scheme of things, Teel could very well the White Sox missing link.