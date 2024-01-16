Elvis Merzlikins confirmed he wants out of Ohio.

Elvis Merzlikins backstopped the Columbus Blue Jackets to a tight shootout win over the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks on Monday afternoon — and it could be one of the last games the Latvian plays in Ohio.

Following the 4-3 victory, Merzlikins clarified that he did indeed request a trade away from the Blue Jackets.

“After my last interview, everybody knows I requested for trade,” the netminder explained, per NHL.com's Craig Merz. “Everyone was still here, playing for me and blocking the shots for me. This was awesome. I really appreciate [my teammates]. It wasn't an easy game for me, and they made me feel easier. They let me feel that puck better and easier and I appreciate for that help.”

Merzlikins made 27 saves in the contest, saving his best for last by stopping all four Canucks shooters in the mini game. It was his first time between the pipes since Dec. 29.

The 29-year-old had been healthy scratched for three straight games heading into Monday's tilt, watching as Daniil Tarasov and Spencer Martin split the net.

Merzlikins made it clear that being a No. 3 option was not going to work for him, and that a “new scenario” was necessary.

Elvis Merzlikins ‘really mad'

“Yes, because I'm really mad,” Merzlikins said when asked if he could continue to play well after beating the 29-11-4 Canucks. “I'm mad internally, and I'm just blowing out that monster and I've got to keep going.

“I was hot. I have nothing to hide. I was hot and I was pulled off. Now I'm trying to rebuild my hotness when I had it. I worked as much as I could in the practices. … It wasn't easy in practice, so it was really important to win this game. I'm happy I can build that momentum.”

Despite the drama, Blue Jackets head coach Pascal Vincent is happy with how Merzlikins played on Monday.

“He knew he was going into the net,” Vincent explained. “He's not a young guy, so he knew what he had to do. So, I didn't have a conversation per se. I'm really happy for him. He played well. He worked hard in practices. He played a real good game.”

It'll be intriguing to see if Elvis Merzlikins plays another game for Columbus, or if his trade request is facilitated ahead of Friday's game against the New Jersey Devils.