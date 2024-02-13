Lyubushkin is not long for California.

Although there was some hope in California that the Anaheim Ducks could exceed expectations and challenge for a postseason berth in 2023-24, that is not at all what has happened for the club. Trevor Zegras, who a year ago was a franchise cornerstone, could be getting traded. Jamie Drysdale is already gone, replaced by top prospect Cutter Gauthier in a stunning mid-season trade. Add those two twists to a plethora of injuries the club has had to deal with, and the 18-31-2 record starts to make a lot more sense.

Basically, it's been a disaster for the Ducks. But this was a rebuilding season, and the Drysdale-Gauthier trade has huge potential if the latter can live up to his high draft stock. It will take a few more years for Anaheim to be good again, and right now, this is among the worst teams in the National Hockey League. Sitting in third-to-last place in the Western Conference as of Tuesday, general manager Pat Verbeek will likely be moving on from as many pending unrestricted free agents as he can ahead of the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline.

The names that keep coming up are Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano, and for good reason; the pair of veterans have been the most effective players on the team this season. While Henrique is a UFA and Vatrano still has two more years on his deal, it's possible that both players get moved. But let's talk about the Ducks' lone UFA on the back end: Ilya Lyubushkin.

Ilya Lyubushkin could help a contender



Lyubushkin has bounced around a couple of teams over the last few seasons, and that trend doesn't figure to change this time around. He's making $2.75 million against the cap in 2023-24. That's not cheap for a player of his caliber, but this is someone who could be an improvement to a Stanley Cup contenders' bottom pairing. Here's what The Athletic insider Chris Johnston wrote about Lyubushkin in his latest NHL Trade Board, placing the veteran at No. 15.

“A physical defenseman best suited for a third-pairing role, what you see is what you get from Lyubushkin. He’ll kill penalties, finish checks and try to keep the play in front of him. Let’s brand it meat-and-potatoes hockey. Fortunately for the Ducks, it’s a style that teams looking for a long run through the spring tend to appreciate and covet. Lyubushkin is also playing on an expiring deal and getting paid at a level reflected in his performance, which will add an extra level of attraction.”

The 29-year-old is still capable of playing at a high level, and he is already drawing interest from across the league with less than three weeks to go until the deadline. Here are three realistic options for the Russian.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been linked to Lyubushkin for months, which is interesting considering he played for the team during the second half of the 2021-22 campaign. After being traded from the Coyotes to the Leafs in February of 2022, he was part of the roster that lost in Game 7 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Fast forward to 2024, Toronto needs help on the right side, and the physicality of the back end is a concern heading into a crucial playoff stretch. At a decent price, it makes sense that GM Brad Treliving is inquiring about the prospect of bringing Ilya Lyubushkin back to Canada.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues are as hot as any team in the National after winning two straight games and seven of 10 to climb back into a playoff spot. And that's without Justin Faulk, who went down with a lower-body injury and was labelled week-to-week by the team. For that reason, St. Louis needs some help on the right side of their defensive group, and Lyubushkin could be the answer on their bottom pairing. He's also a good fit for the penalty kill, and could form an effective duo with either Colton Parayko, Nick Leddy or Marco Scandella down a man. If the Blues are serious about a playoff spot, which they are, a player like Lyubushkin could make a positive contribution down the stretch.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Bolts' defense used to be one of the toughest in the league, with Zach Bogosian and Erik Cernak taking no prisoners in the postseason. But with Bogosian gone, and Mikhail Sergachev suffering a devastating injury that will likely cost him the rest of the season, there is space on Tampa Bay's blue line. Adding another shutdown D-man like Lyubushkin would make a lot of sense for GM Julien BriseBois, especially considering the cost. The Lightning only have a few years of legitimate Stanley Cup contention left with this core, and the Russian could end up making a lot of sense for them ahead of April.