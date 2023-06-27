We've got a holiday weekend coming up, and with the 4th of July falling in the middle of next week — some lucky folks could be looking at four, maybe even five days of uninterrupted binge time. That's the American dream right there, and what a fitting way to celebrate our Independence Day. So to ensure you don't even have to get up from your couch until late next week, here's our definitive list of the best movies on Paramount+ right now.

10. Beavis and Butthead Do America

We should really start with something patriotic in honor of the 4th of July, and what celebrates our stars and stripes more than this 1996 classic comedy that reminds us that “we don't need TV to entertain us…” (“huh huh, huh huh, he said anus”)? Just a warning that watching Beavis and Butt-head's classic road trip across the country may be a gateway to the highly watchable recent sequel Beavis and Butt-head Do The Universe. And I suspect that may further lead you down the rabbit hole to Mike Judge's new Paramount+ original TV show episodes of Beavis and Butt-head, but I can't speak to those because this is purely a film list and we already know how Mr. Van Driessen feels about television, so I'll leave the ball in your court on whether to watch those as well (huh huh, ball).

9. All four Indiana Jones movies thus far

Unless you've been living in a remote cabin off the grid for the past few months, you probably know that a new Indiana Jones movie comes out this weekend — Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. With rumored callbacks galore to the previous installments, what better reason do you need to rewatch Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull all before seeing the new film? They're all there ready and waiting for you on Paramount+. So sit back, relax and enjoy being taken back to a nostalgic time when we could all agree that Nazis were bad.

8. Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Bueller? Bueller? Bueller? It never gets old, unless you're Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler and the home plate umpire says it to you every time you're late out to the mound (I don't know that this happens, but I like to imagine it does). If you consider yourself a righteous dude, don't believe in -isms of any kind, drive backwards to take off mileage from your car, and/or believe that life moves pretty fast sometimes, you should definitely trick your parents into thinking you're sick today so you can play hookie and watch this movie.

7. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

This action comedy adaptation of the popular board game was a surprisingly fun romp through the fantasy realm, and a great watch whether you've played D&D or not. It may have underperformed commercially, and is probably on the bubble for getting a sequel and becoming a legitimate franchise at this point, but with strong word of mouth and good streaming viewership, it might just tilt the scales in its favor, so if you're a fan spread the word and get more eyeballs watching this one.

6. Scream 6

I honestly just realized that ‘M' in the latest Scream movie logo is a roman numeral VI (or 6, for the non-ancient Roman). Huh. I was about to tell you to go watch this reboot of the Scream movie franchise, but now apparently I'm just telling you to watch the sixth installment of the ongoing Scream saga. I generally don't recommend any movie that's the sixth in its franchise (sorry, Fast & Furious 6) but let's go ahead and give this one a try since it was a fun, fresh take on the horror genre when it first came out in 1996 and now it's attempting to appeal to a new generation. If the murderer doesn't have a hot take on social media or food delivery apps in this one, I'd be stunned.

5. Jerry and Marge Go Large

Let's take a risk and invest in this delightful Paramount+ original movie, shall we? It stars Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening, and is inspired by the remarkable true story of retiree Jerry Selbee (Cranston), who discovers a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife Marge (Bening), wins millions and uses the money to revive their small Michigan town. That's a feel-good story if I've ever heard one, and could be a good palette cleanser if you can't fall asleep after watching Scream 6.

4. Mission: Impossible film series

Remember all those reasons I gave you to rewatch the Indiana Jones movies before the new one comes out? Well ditto for the Mission: Impossible series. With Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh installment in the action spy franchise, set for release on July 12th, you've still got time to binge all six previous entries — Mission: Impossible; Mission: Impossible 2; Mission: Impossible 3; Mission: Impossible 4 – Ghost Protocol; Mission: Impossible 5 – Rogue Nation; and Mission: Impossible 6 – Fallout. They're all streaming on Paramount+, now go start watching them, before this post self-destructs.

3. Beverly Hills Cop

How does this action-comedy classic not have another sequel in the works yet?! Oops, never mind, just checked and it indeed does have one coming out next year, but it is going to air on a different streamer so let's never speak of it again. Instead, just rewatch the original here. The film famously stars Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, a street smart Detroit cop tracking down his best friend's killer in Beverly Hills. Axel quickly learns that his wild style doesn't fit in with the Beverly Hills Police Department, which assigns two officers (Judge Reinhold & John Ashton) to make sure things don't get out of hand. Dragging the stuffy detectives along for the ride, Axel smashes through a huge culture clash in his hilarious, high-speed pursuit of justice. Plus it features cameos from people like Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot and Damon Wayans. Beverly Hills Cop is an exhilarating, sidesplitting adventure. That's from the website, but I highly agree!

2. Clueless

Jane Austen might never have imagined that her 1816 novel Emma could be turned into a fresh and satirical look at ultra-rich teenagers in a Beverly Hills high school, but that's what makes Clueless so special. The movie that made Alicia Silverstone the “it” girl of the 90s for a while, Clueless has to go down as one of the best teen comedies of all time. So raise your hand, tell your teacher your foot hurts and you have to be excused to go find your Cranberries CD, and haul ass to the couch so you can enjoy this comedy classic that's a total Betty.

1. Forrest Gump

We started this list on a patriotic note and we're going to end it the same way. Forrest Gump is a tale of Americana and U.S. history that still stands out as quite an original. Stupid is as stupid does, Forrest tells us, before he goes on to teach Elvis Presley to dance, becomes a football star, meets John F. Kennedy, serves with honor in Vietnam, meets Lyndon Johnson, speaks at an anti-war rally at the Washington Monument, hangs out with the Yippies, defeats the Chinese national team in table tennis, meets Richard Nixon, discovers the break-in at the Watergate, opens a profitable shrimping business, becomes an original investor in Apple Computers, and decides to run back and forth across the country for several years. So buy yourself a box of chocolates, that most delicious of Forrest metaphors, and kick back to indulge in this Oscar winner.