Tony DeAngelo is off to one of the worst starts of his NHL career, and might not be a member of the Carolina Hurricanes for much longer.

The Tony DeAngelo era in Raleigh could be coming to an end for a second time. The 28-year-old is being actively shopped by the Carolina Hurricanes, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported on Friday.

“The Carolina Hurricanes’ Tony DeAngelo has been on the market for more than a month already, and Nashville Predators veteran Tyson Barrie’s recent trade request makes it two puck-moving, power-play guys with similar skill sets out there, both also pending unrestricted free agents,” wrote LeBrun.

“The market has been soft for DeAngelo, who hasn’t been in the Hurricanes’ lineup since Nov. 18, but his bargain $1.675 million cap hit, one would think, should eventually entice a team depending on its needs.”

DeAngelo on the decline

DeAngelo was excellent for the Canes in 2021-22, scoring an impressive 51 points in 64 games from the back end. Despite that, he was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers over the summer and had a down year in Pennsylvania.

After being bought out by Philly, DeAngelo was signed to his second stint — a one-year, $1.675 million pact — by Carolina. But he's been downright bad in 2023-24, playing in just 16 games and recording a goal and seven points in that span.

The Hurricanes' blue line is one of the deeper units in the league, and after the free agent signing of Dmitry Orlov over the summer, DeAngelo continues to be the odd man out.

He's averaging just 16:11 of time on ice per game — a career-low — and is frequently watching games from the press box. When he's on the ice, he's a liability defensively. And with the troubles Carolina is already having between the pipes, that's clearly unacceptable to the front office.

The problem has been exacerbated by Jalen Chatfield's solid play, which seems to have earned him the No. 6 D-man role. The Canes also have five rearguards making $4 million or more this season, meaning that spot is really the only one up for grabs barring an injury.

For that reason, it makes perfect sense that the Canes are trying to get rid of Tony DeAngelo. It's been a fall from grace for the 2014 first-round pick, and it'll be intriguing to see which team takes a chance on the struggling defenseman.