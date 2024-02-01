Pat Maroon might be a good luck charm.

The Minnesota Wild traded for veteran forward Pat Maroon ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season. Minnesota couldn’t afford to make splashy moves, but Maroon was a solid pickup. The veteran forward is reliable on the bottom six, and his three Stanley Cup rings give him invaluable experience. As a result, he could be a solid candidate to be moved at the NHL Trade Deadline.

Maroon is not the most offensive player in the league. That said, he has already surpassed his point total from last season. The 35-year-old has four goals and 16 points this year after scoring just 14 points in 80 games in the 2022-23 NHL season.

Any team looking to go on a deep playoff run could make a run at Maroon. But which teams fit that mold exactly? Here are three potential landing spots for Pat Maroon at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

Bruins could come calling

The Boston Bruins are the team to beat in the Atlantic Division. And they are looking to overcome last year's crushing early playoff exit following a historic 65-win season. As a result, don't be surprised if Boston talks to the Wild about Pat Maroon.

Boston has always coveted those players who can fill the role of the rough bottom-six forward who could chip in offense here and there. Maroon has filled this role in the past, and he can do it again with the Bruins. He won't be asked to play a major role, but he can chip in when needed.

All in all, Pat Maroon has become something of a good luck charm in recent years. Wherever he goes, Stanley Cups usually follow him. Perhaps the Bruins can be the team that helps the veteran forward win hockey's biggest prize for a fourth time.

Oilers may add further depth

How about some familiarity? Maroon is no stranger to the Edmonton Oilers organization, having played there from 2015 to 2018. Edmonton is on quite the run as they enter the All-Star Break having won each of their last 16 games. Perhaps Edmonton could reunite with the Wild forward at the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Oilers have already added some veteran depth this year. They signed Corey Perry after Perry was reinstated to the NHL. Perry, 38, has only played a game with Edmonton. However, his arrival shows that Edmonton is serious about bringing in experienced voices.

Maroon has a wealth of experience to share. As mentioned, he has won the Stanley Cup three times, with his most recent victory coming in 2021. If anyone can impart some knowledge to help Edmonton take that proverbial next step, it is Pat Maroon.

A Lightning reunion?

Speaking of those Stanley Cups, how about a reunion? The Lightning traded Maroon to the Wild back in the summer. However, as they try to keep themselves in the Atlantic Division playoff race, they could make a trade or two at the NHL Trade Deadline. Reuniting with a familiar face is certainly not out of the question.

Maroon won two of his three Stanley Cups as a member of the Lightning. Furthermore, the St. Louis native showed he can mesh well with Tampa's group of forwards. He isn't too far removed from scoring 11 goals for the Bolts in 2021-22.

Would Maroon go on an unbelievable offensive outburst if he went back to Tampa? That's rather unlikely. In any event, the Lightning know what they are getting in Pat Maroon. And it shouldn't be a surprise if the 35-year-old returns to the franchise at the NHL Trade Deadline.