A handful of NFL stars stand above the pack with their performance in the Super Bowl. Here are the players with the best Super Bowl careers in NFL history.

The Super Bowl is obviously the biggest game in the NFL, and big games are meant for big-time players. Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is right around the corner, and players like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are trying to further improve their already impressive Big Game résumés. They are just a couple of the many stars that have shined in the championship game, though. Some legends continued their dominance in these title games, while other role players seemed to always step up their game when a championship was on the line. With that said, here are the best players in Super Bowl history, ranked based on how impressive their careers were in the Super Bowl only.

15. John Elway, QB

John Elway is one of three Denver Broncos players on this list, but he is definitely the most iconic of the bunch. Elway had to go through the trials and tribulations before he could finally win the Big Game.

Without a lot of talent around him, Elway carried the Broncos to three Super Bowl appearances in the '80s. Elway didn't play great in those games, though, and his team was blown out in all three of those games. The quarterback made up for it in his final two title games. Elway won Super Bowl XXXII and Super Bowl XXXIII, and he was named the MVP in the latter two of those. Elway has 73 completions and 1,126 passing yards to his name in the championship game.

His three-to-eight touchdown-to-interception ratio in the Big Game prevents him from ranking any higher, but Elway was also a threat with his feet. Elway had four rushing touchdowns during his time in the Super Bowl, and his helicopter run is one of the most famous plays in NFL history.

Those four rushing scores are the second most in Super Bowl history, and he did it as a quarterback. Elway wasn't perfect in the final game, but he went to the championship enough times to put up lofty numbers, and he ended his career on a high note with two impressive wins.

14. Rod Martin, LB

Rod Martin only played in two Super Bowls, but his three-interception performance with the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XV is iconic. Martin went on to have a sack and a fumble recovery in Super Bowl XVIII after the Raiders relocated to Los Angeles as well.

13. Lynn Swann, WR/Franco Harris, RB

We lumped Lynn Swann and Franco Harris together because they were teammates with similarly impressive production on the Pittsburgh Steelers for all four of Pittsburgh's Super Bowl wins in the late '70s/early '80s.

During that run, Swann had 364 receiving yards, which is tied for the second most ever, while Harris had 354 yards on the ground, which is the most in Super Bowl history. The Steelers dominated this era of football, and these two star's heroics were a big reason why.

Swann's best performance included a number of highlight catches in Super Bowl X, and Harris had his best game when he put up 158 rushing yards in Super Bowl IX, which was a record at the time. Both players were named the MVP of those respective games.

12. Charles Haley, DE

Charles Haley is a name many fans may have forgotten, but he is the only player not named Tom Brady with more than four Super Bowl wins. As a part of both the '80s San Francisco 49ers and the '90s Dallas Cowboys' dynasties, the versatile defender that could line up standing up or with his hand in the dirt has five Lombardi Trophies. His team never lost in the championship game, and that was largely due to the 4.5 sacks he contributed.

11. Eli Manning, QB

Tom Brady and his New England Patriots were nearly unstoppable at both getting to and winning the Super Bowl. Eli Manning was his kryptonite, though. Manning's numbers don't pop off the page, but he deserves credit for taking down a juggernaut like the Patriots on multiple occasions.

Manning's New York Giants won Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI, and he did exactly what he had to do to win those games. Manning was incredibly efficient (66.2% completion rate), and he made the big plays when his team needed him to. Manning's throw to David Tyree, known as the helmet catch, is widely regarded as the most iconic play in Super Bowl history.

10. Patrick Mahomes, QB

NFL fans have been a little too quick to thrust Patrick Mahomes into the greatest of all-time conversations, as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback entering his fourth Super Bowl has only been a starter for six seasons. Still, there is no doubt that Mahomes is currently the best quarterback in the league and is on the right trajectory to eventually get close to Tom Brady in G.O.A.T conversations.

This is true for both all-time play and all-time Super Bowl play. Mahomes has now made the final game in four of his six seasons as a starter, which gives him arguably the best six-year run in NFL history. In the championship, specifically, he has been pretty darn good.

Mahomes is already seventh in completions (73), eighth in yards (738), and seventh in touchdown passes (five). His killer arm strength and ability to make big plays happen have been on full display on the biggest stage.

Mahomes has won two of his three Super Bowl appearances. His lone loss came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against someone who ranks much higher on this list, and Mahomes played his heart out in that game. The Chiefs' offensive line was depleted because of injuries in Super Bowl LV, but Mahomes still made a number of impressive throws despite how quickly the pass rush was getting to him.

It is safe to assume that Mahomes will skyrocket up this list as his career progresses. He is the only active player on this list, and he will have a chance to put on a show once again at Super Bowl LVIII.

9. L.C. Greenwood, DE

L.C. Greenwood is one of four Steelers on this list, but he is the only one from the famous Steel Curtain defense. Sacks weren't officially recorded until 1982 after Greenwood had played his last Super Bowl. Unofficially, though, he has a record with five sacks. Four of those came in a dominant performance in Super Bowl X against Roger Staubach against the Dallas Cowboys.

8. Terrell Davis, RB

Prior to Terrell Davis, the Broncos were known as a team that couldn't win the big one. They had lost their first four Super Bowl appearances, but Davis had one of the best primes ever at the running back position. He helped his team win back-to-back titles with 259 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

All of those touchdowns and 157 of those yards came in Super Bowl XXXII. He was named the MVP and put up those impressive numbers despite missing time in the second quarter because of a migraine. Davis was even used as a decoy while he was dealing with his migraine, which helped distract the defense and allowed Elway to walk in for a crucial score.

7. Terry Bradshaw, QB

While his teammates, Lynn Swann and Franco Harris, each collected one MVP, Terry Bradshaw was honored with that accolade twice with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Through four Super Bowl wins, Bradshaw has the sixth most passing yards (932), third-most touchdown passes (nine), and fourth-highest passer rating (112.8). He put up those lofty numbers despite a three-interception game in Super Bowl XIV. That is the one blemish on his Big Game résumé, but the quarterback still managed to win the MVP in that game because he threw for over 300 yards in a shootout.

6. Rob Gronkowski, TE

Rob Gronkowski had a great prime that was filled with Super Bowl success, which makes him the best tight end in history. Gronk is second to Jerry Rice in every major receiving category. He had 29 catches for 364 yards and five touchdowns in five Super Bowls. He put up these massive numbers while always seemingly playing through an injury, which showed his toughness and love for football.

5. Von Miller, OLB

Von Miller ranks as the best defensive player on this list. That is well deserved, as the pass rusher is one of only 10 defensive players to be named MVP, and he did it in a time that was dominated by offenses.

The Broncos' defense was great all of 2015-16, but especially in Super Bowl 50, and Miller was the head of the snake. He wreaked havoc all game against a Carolina Panthers offense that was historic that season. In that game, Miller had 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Miller was a Broncos legend, and he stepped up to the plate for Denver on the biggest stage, but he also had success once leaving Denver. The Broncos traded Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, and he immediately helped them win Super Bowl LVI. Miller added two more sacks to his SB total in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

4. Emmitt Smith, RB

The Dallas Cowboys were massively popular in the '90s, and Emmitt Smith was front and center for their three Super Bowl wins in that era. Smith had 289 rushing yards and a record five rushing touchdowns on the ground in that time. Smith was a workhouse with high usage, and he was rewarded with the MVP for Super Bowl XXVIII. In that game, he carried the ball 30 times before ending up with 132 yards and two scores.

3. Joe Montana, QB

While Joe Montana didn't play in as many Super Bowls as Tom Brady, it is still very impressive that he went a perfect 4-0. He was thrice named MVP because of his 11 total touchdown passes.

Montana was nearly perfect in the Big Game. He never threw a Super Bowl interception, and it led to a 127.8 passer rating in his four championship wins. His 92-yard drive that was capped off by a game-winning score by John Taylor is arguably the greatest drive in the history of the Super Bowl.

2. Jerry Rice, WR

Jerry Rice is widely regarded as the best non-quarterback in NFL history, and that remains true in Super Bowl history.

Rice is first in receptions (33), receiving yards (589), and receiving touchdowns (eight). In fact, he had three receiving touchdowns in both Super Bowl XXIX and XXIV.

Only five other players ever even totaled three Super Bowl receiving touchdowns. Surprisingly, Rice didn't win MVP in either of those games, but he did get that honor in Super Bowl XXIII after he put up a record 215 receiving yards. Rice always played his best in the biggest moments. Even at age 40 in Super Bowl XXXVII, Rice still contributed with 77 yards and a touchdown.

1. Tom Brady, QB

Tom Brady is the greatest player of all time, and that is largely due to his successes in the Super Bowl. His success in the Big Game has never been close to being matched. Brady went to the finals 10 times. That is double or more the amount of appearances as everyone in NFL history except for two players. He won it all in seven of those appearances, which is two more than anyone else in NFL history. No one could win like Brady, and winning is the entire point of the league.

Additionally, Brady put up good numbers. He has 277 completions, which is 177 more than the next-closest passer. His 3,039 passing yards are 1,883 more than second place, and his 21 passing touchdowns are 10 more than anyone else. Despite the high volume, Brady still remained efficient. His 65.8% completion rate is the fifth-best mark in Super Bowl history.

Brady threw for a record 505 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, but the Patriots actually lost that game, which means even in the losses, he was still dominant.

A number of iconic moments were created by the quarterback. Most notably, when the Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Brady has more rings than any franchise does, and he has by far the most MVPs with five.

Therefore, Brady is by far the greatest Super Bowl player of all time.