The best football players in the world play in the NFL, and right now, the league is as deep with superstar talent as ever. Because of that, choosing the very best players in the league wasn't easy, but some players simply stand above the rest. The new NFL season has officially arrived, so here are the 50 best NFL players for the 2024 season ahead of the first game of the year.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, QB

Patrick Mahomes is the clear-cut best player in the NFL, and you won't hear an argument about that from most NFL fans. He has quickly set out on a trajectory to become one of the best players ever, as his first six years as a starter have been arguably the best stretch in league history.

During that time, Mahomes has three Super Bowl MVPs and four Super Bowl appearances to his name, and he has made it to at least the AFC Championship Game every year. Mahomes' killer arm strength and incredible precision are big reasons why he has had this success, as are his creativity, intelligence, and ability to extend plays.

Mahomes has twice led the league in touchdown passes, and he has won two MVP awards. The best player in the NFL has shown no signs of slowing down either. Currently, the rest of the NFL is just trying to figure out how to stop Mahomes and his Chiefs, but so far, that seems like a daunting task for any and everyone.

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers, RB

Christian McCaffrey had a case as the best running back in the NFL during his days with the Carolina Panthers, but some injuries limited his production. McCaffrey has reminded everyone about the talent that he is since being traded to the 49ers. Last year was the running back's first full season in San Francisco, and he won the Offensive Player of the Year Award.

The running back's elusiveness as a runner and expertise as a pass catcher out of the backfield allowed him to punch the ball into the end zone for a league tying record 17 times. McCaffrey's versatility out of the backfield is unmatched, and with plenty of other weapons around him, he will likely have another monster season.

3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins, WR

Tyreek Hill's speed is jaw-dropping and what he is certainly most known for. The fastest player in the NFL is so good as a deep threat that fans often overlook other parts of his game. Hill is a great route runner, and he has sure hands. Even though he doesn't have great size, Hill is even still solid in one-on-one situations. The Dolphins receiver is the best big play creator in the NFL.

4. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns, DE

The honor of best defensive player in the NFL goes to Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Although 2023 was the first time that the Browns star won the award for the best defensive player in the league, winning the award was long overdue for the former first-overall pick.

Garrett has secured double-digit sack numbers in each of the last six seasons. He is a nightmare matchup for opposing offensive lineman and quarterbacks alike. Garrett plays the game with ferocity and energy and can single-handedly wreck opposing team's game plans.

5. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers, EDGE

No one gets after the quarterback better than T.J. Watt. In his last three (mainly) healthy seasons, Watt secured 15, 22.5, and 19 sacks, respectively. All three of those seasons saw him lead the league in that category, and the 22.5 sacks Watt had in 2021 tied an NFL record.

Because the quarterback position is the most important in football, having an elite pass rusher is also extremely important. Watt's brother, J.J. Watt, is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best Defensive Players ever. Somehow, T.J. has the potential to become just as legendary.

6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, QB

While Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback and overall player in the NFL, it is Lamar Jackson who is the reigning MVP. This was the second time that the Ravens quarterback won the award declaring the best player in the NFL, too. Jackson is known as one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever, but he has also developed into an elite thrower of the football as well. His skillset is reminiscent of a player you'd create in a Madden video game.

7. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys, EDGE

Micah Parsons has rarely seen versatility on the defensive end. While he thrives getting after the quarterback, he is more than capable stopping the run and dropping back into coverage. Parsons only has three NFL seasons under his belt, but he has already finished top three in Defensive Player of the Year voting in each of those seasons, and he also tackled the quarterback down in the backfield at least 13 times every season.

That is a feat only Reggie White accomploished before him, and White is widely regarded as arguably the best sack artist ever. Parson's ability to get after the quarterback so regularly is even more impressive when you consider that he does spend time moving around the football field and contributing to his defense in other ways than just pass rushing.

8. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, WR

Before he spent a lot of last season injured, many fans were saying Justin Jefferson had surpassed Tyreek Hill as the best receiver in football. He certainly has a case, too, and Jefferson will likely remind fans of his dominance this year. In 2022, Jefferson racked up 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards, both of which led the league. The only concern regarding Jefferson is that Kirk Cousins isn't his quarterback anymore. It is Sam Darnold who will be throwing the ball on the Vikings this season.

9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, QB

Josh Allen is an athletic freak of nature. Allen stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 240 pounds. He is blessed with a rocket of an arm and elite durability. Many fans don't realize that Allen also thrives running the football. He actually has 24 more career rushing touchdowns than Lamar Jackson, despite the fact that they were both drafted in the same year.

There are question marks around Allen's game, though. He needs to prove that he can get past Mahomes and the Chiefs, and he'll need to show that he is still dominant with a weaker than usual supporting cast around him. Both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis – Allen's two best receivers in recent seasons – found new homes this offseason.

10. Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs, DT

While Patrick Mahomes and the next player on this list get most of the attention in Kansas City, fans shouldn't forget about Chris Jones. The Chiefs defensive tackle carried the team's subpar defense for years, and now the Chiefs have finally added some talent around him, making their defense just as dominant as their offense. Jones gets into the backfield quicker and more effectively than your average defensive tackle.

11. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, TE

Travis Kelce has a case as the best tight end in NFL history. He always seems to be open, and he now has 907 career receptions, 11,328 receiving yards, and 74 touchdowns, all of which rank in the top five all-time at the tight end position. Kelce did show signs of regression last year, but he surely still has plenty left in the tank.

A few more touchdowns and a couple more Super Bowls aren't out of the picture for Kelce, and they would help cement his status as the greatest player ever at his position. Kelce's spot on this list means that the Chefs have three of the best 11 players in the NFL, so it is no wonder that they are back-to-back defending champions.

12. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders, DE

Maxx Crosby has an unmatched motor, and his relentless effort means he is in on every play. He had 50 quarterback pressures last season. A healthy season, and the addition of Christian Wilkins to play alongside him, means that Crosby could be in for his best season yet.

13. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys, WR

The Cowboys just made CeeDee Lamb the second highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, and the team is extremely happy that they no longer have to worry about their star holding out. Lamb led the league with 135 receptions last year while his quarterback, Dak Prescott, led the league in touchdown passes. Lamb could be in line for even more targets this season as he sets out to prove that he is worth the pretty penny that Jerry Jones paid him.

14. Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers, OT

Offensive linemen are often overlooked in the NFL, but Trent Williams has been so good for so long that even casual NFL fans know his name. Like Lamb, Williams was holding out for a new contract, and the 49ers just gave it to him. The best tackle in football inked a three-year, $82.6 million dollar deal that will keep him in the Bay Area through his age 38 season. Although that is old for an offensive linemen, the price to pay was worth it for the 49ers because Williams hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

15. Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos, CB

Keeping the trend alive of recently paid superstars, Pat Surtain II was just given a $96 million dollar deal that makes him the highest-paid defensive back ever. The jaw-dropping contract proves that Surtain is the best cornerback in football. He completely locks down one side of the football field for the Broncos.

Denver has been blessed with megastar cornerbacks in the 21st century, and Surtain is just the latest. Prior to the team drafting him, Champ Bailey had arguably the best cornerback career ever in Denver, and then Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib helped create the No Fly Zone, one of the best defensive units in NFL history.

16. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers, EDGE

Football genetics are a real thing. We already talked about T.J. and J.J. Watt, but the latter of those two is retired. Nick and Joey Bosa are both still active and wreaking havoc for their respective teams. Nick Bosa is the best defensive player on a 49ers team full of great defensive players.

17. Sauce Gardner, New York Jets, CB

Sauce Gardner is a ball-hawking cornerback who is a threat to make a play on the ball against any pass thrown in his direction. He has been a lockdown corner on the Jets' defense since the day he was drafted, which is why he won the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2022. Gardner's interception numbers are lower than expected, but he is great at batting balls down, and quarterbacks have quickly learned not to throw in his direction.

18. Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens, LB

The nod for best middle linebacker in the NFL was a tough choice, but we gave the slight edge to Roquan Smith over Fred Warner. Both players are the leaders on their respective stacked defenses, but Smith had 26 more tackles than Warner did last season.

19. Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers, LB

Although we ranked Smith above Warner, there are plenty out there who will claim that the 49ers linebacker is the best player at his position in the NFL. They wouldn't be wrong to feel that way, either. Warner is a leader of men and a big reason why the 49ers have arguably the best defense in football.

20. Quinnen Williams, New York Jets, DT

Sauce Gardner isn't the only star on the Jets defense. While the cornerback holds down the fort in the defensive secondary, Quinnen Williams makes it easier on the players behind him by getting after the quarterback and stopping the run. Williams is perhaps best known for his joyful personality and memorable sneezing, but he is feared on the football field.

21. Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions, OT

Blindside protectors are usually the most sought-after offensive linemen, but Penei Sewell has established himself as one of the best tackles in football while playing on the right side of the offensive line. Sewell thrives in both pass protection and run blocking.

22. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals, QB

The only thing holding Joe Burrow back is health. He has missed significant time in two of his four NFL seasons. When he has played, though, he has been next to unstoppable. The Bengals quarterback threw for 9,086 yards and 69 touchdowns in his two fully healthy seasons, and he even led Cincinnati to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2021 season. Now, he just needs to remain healthy and pray that the next player on this list figures out his contract situation sooner rather than later.

23. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, WR

Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow's favorite target, is one of the best receivers in the NFL. However, he has been holding out while trying to negotiate a new contract, and his status for the start of the regular season is in doubt. There is optimism that Chase and the Bengals will be able to come to an agreement, though. Chase was at practice on Wednesday, and Burrow feels confident that he is ready to go.

24. Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys, OG

Zack Martin has fallen down these rankings slightly in recent seasons, but only slightly. The Cowboys guard is one of the best interior offensive linemen in league history, and he is still going strong. Martin has been a First-Team All-Pro player for the Cowboys seven times.

25. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans, QB

C.J. Stroud is fresh off of one of the best rookie seasons ever. In his first season with the Texans, Stroud led the league in both passing yards per game and touchdown to interception ratio. It was only the third time that a player had accomplished that feat. The other two players to do so were Joe Montana and Tom Brady, so Stroud is already in elite company.

Stroud now has arguably the best receiving corps in the NFL around him, too, so there is a good chance he will take another step forward. Assuming he does, Stroud will establish himself as truly one of the best players in the NFL.

26. Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants, DT

Dexter Lawrence is a 345-pound nose tackle. Usually players of that size and position are limited to clogging lanes and stopping the run, but Lawrence does so much more. He creates pressure from the interior of the Giants defensive line and is able to rattle opposing quarterbacks.

27. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers, QB

Justin Herbert is clearly one of the most talented players in the league, but it is possible that he sees a statistical drop off this season. Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Gerald Everett, and Austin Ekeler all left the Chargers offense this offseason, meaning that Herbert will have to carry a heavy burden this year. The talented gunslinger is more than capable of producing more than his fair share, though, and if he is able to win with a weak group around him, then we will have no choice but to catapult him up this list.

28. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders, WR

Davante Adams has spent the better part of a decade as arguably the best receiver in football. His numbers were down across the board last season, though, and in his age-32 season, Adams doesn't have a good quarterback situation on his roster. Adams was the victim of a number of “Hospital passes” last season, but he still put his body on the line and usually came down with a catch.

29. Nnamdi Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens, DT

Nnamdi Madubuike, formerly known as Justin Madubuike, is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL. He broke onto the scene last year and is still underrated across the football community. Perhaps Madubuike's popularity will increase as he embraces his Nigerian name.

30. Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, OT

Tristan Wirfs had to become an elite tackle quickly, as he was protecting Tom Brady in the early days of his career. Now, Baker Mayfield is the quarterback who feels well-protected because Wirfs has become an elite pass protector.

31. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, QB

Jalen Hurts' tush push took the league by storm last season, but the Eagles quarterback has much more to his game than just quarterback sneaks. Despite coming into the league with question marks as a thrower, Hurts has proven that he is great at feeding the football to his receivers.

The Eagles collapsed late last season, but they started off strong, and they are only a season removed from going to the Super Bowl. A bounce-back season starts with their quarterback, and Hurts should be up to the task.

32. Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans, OT

Laremy Tunsil is perhaps best known for his NFL Draft day slide, but he has made a pretty great career for himself as a left tackle ever since. With C.J. Stroud established as the Texans franchise quarterback, Houston will need another great year from Tunsil, especially considering the rest of the Texans offensive line is underwhelming.

33. Josh Hines-Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars, EDGE

For years, NFL fans were confused by the presence of two Josh Allen's in the NFL. That confusion will be no more, as the edge rusher on the Jaguars now goes by Josh Hines-Allen. Like the player he used to share his namesake with, this Allen is one of the best players at his respective position in the NFL.

34. DeRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys, CB

DaRon Bland set the single-season pick-six record last season, and that was enough to catapult him from a relatively unknown player to one of the 35 best in the NFL. Trevon Diggs is returning from injury and will play on the opposite side of Bland this year, so the Cowboys are set to create a bunch of turnovers because of their ball-hawking duo.

35. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers, EDGE

Khalil Mack, who was once viewed as a top 10 NFL player, had four straight down seasons, and it looked like his days of dominance had come to an end. Then, Mack had a bounce-back season in 2023 which saw him compile 17 sacks. Mack is seemingly back to his old ways, and he forms one-half of an elite pass-rushing duo with Joey Bosa.

36. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers, TE

Although George Kittle is a little bit streaky as a Fantasy Football player, he is incredibly valuable on the actual football field. Not only does he make a number of big plays in the passing game as a pass catcher, but he is also one of the best blocking tight ends in football. The 49ers and the Chiefs, the two teams who played in the most recent Super Bowl, are tied in these rankings with five players apiece ranking in the top 50 players in the NFL.

37. Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins, CB

Jalen Ramsey might not be viewed as the best cornerback in the league like he once was, but he is still up there. Ramsey is one of many trade pieces the Dolphins brought in in recent seasons to become Super Bowl contenders. Ramsey is confident and talks a lot of trash, but he backs it up with exceptional play on the football field.

38. L'Jarius Sneed, Tennessee Titans, CB

L'Jarius Sneed burst onto the scene with a number of big plays late in the Chiefs season last year. Now, he is suiting up for the Titans. The Chiefs' decision to move on from Sneed was questioned by many, but Kansas City ended up being fine after fans questioned their decision to move on from Tyreek Hill.

Regardless, the Titans acquisition of Sneed was one of the biggest moves of the offseason. The cornerback was one of many additions Tennessee made to revamp their roster.

39. Antonie Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers, S

Antonie Winfield can do it all. He can play as a nickleback, in the box, or as a deep safety. He can play centerfield deep down the field, lock up in man coverage, or lay the wood as a hard-hitter. His versatility not only landed him a massive contract but justifies a spot in our top 50, too.

40. Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs, C

Quarterbacks and centers have a special connection. It just so happens that the best signal-caller in the NFL (Patrick Mahomes) takes snaps from the best center in the NFL (Creed Humphrey). The Chiefs center has never had any problems snapping his quarterback the ball, nor protecting him from oncoming pass rushers. The title of best NFL center used to belong to Jason Kelce, but the future Hall of Famer retired this offseason.

41. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR

Mike Evans is one of the most reliable players in the NFL. The Buccaneers receiver has now gone for more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of the first 10 seasons of his career. Most don't consider Evans to be the best pass catcher in the NFL, but he has been a consistent force for a really long time now. He even led the league in receiving touchdowns (13) last season, perhaps proving that he is even somewhat underrated.

42. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions, WR

As the Lions offense has broken out in recent seasons, so has Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions receiver has taken a giant leap forward each season, but it will be tough to improve upon the 119 receptions, 1,515 yards, and 10 touchdowns he had last year. Even so, no one would be surprised if St. Brown develops even further and makes a case to be ranked higher on this list next season.

43. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles, WR

A.J. Brown makes three straight receivers on our list of the top 50 players in the NFL. One-half of one of the best receiver duos in the league (with DeVonta Smith), Brown thrives with the ball in his hands. He is a “yards after catch” expert who runs the football like a running back after he makes a catch.

44. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers, S

Minkah Fitzpatrick will go back do playing deep safety this year. He is at his best when ball hawking and making plays on passes deep down the field. Expect his interception numbers to increase this season.

45. Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans, DT

Jeffery Simmons is so talented that he almost always faces double teams. He had somewhat of a down season last year as he dealt with injuries, but he could bounce back in a major way this season. Even in what was considered a down year, Simmons still made the Pro Bowl Game.

46. Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions, DE

Aidan Hutchinson should have gone first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has quickly proven that the Jaguars made a mistake in letting him fall to the Lions. Hutchinson has been a key reason why the Lions have turned things around and become one of the best teams in the NFL. While he might not be as athletically gifted as some of his defensive end peers, his hard work and high IQ make him a force to be reckoned with.

47. Breece Hall, New York Jets, RB

The running back position is a little bit slim right now, as Breece Hall is the only half back on this list after Christian McCaffrey, who ranked all the way up in the number two slot. Hall earns a spot in the top 50 because he is exceptional as both a ball carrier and a pass catcher.

Hall racked up 994 yards on the ground last season, but he added an additional 76 receptions on the year. The return of Aaron Rodgers might help unlock his game even more.

48. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions, TE

Amon-Ra St. Brown isn't the only Lions pass-catcher ranking in the 40s of our list of top 50 NFL players. Sam LaPorta had one of the best rookie seasons ever for a tight end despite most players at the position usually requiring a couple of years of development.

LaPorta's 86 receptions and 176 postseason receiving yards were both rookie records. LaPorta has the potential to supplant aging legends such as Travis Kelce and George Kittle as the best tight end in football.

49. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams, WR

Like LaPorta, Puka Nacua had a memorable and historic rookie season. During his first year in the NFL last season, the Rams receiver had 105 catches and 1,486 yards. He also had a 15-catch game and 181 postseason receiving yards. All of those were records for first year players. The only question with Nacua is if he will be able to replicate his success while Cooper Kupp has a healthy season alongside him.

50. Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs, CB

While the Chiefs did lose L'Jarius Sneed from their cornerback room, they still have Trent McDuffie. The 2022 first-round pick has gone somewhat under the radar, but he is an absolute playmaker. McDuffie thrives most in the slot, but with Sneed gone, he will spend more time on the outside this year.