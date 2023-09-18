Without a doubt, the most important skill for an NFL quarterback is his ability to throw the football. However, quarterbacks who can run the ball add a whole new dynamic to their team's offense. Quarterbacks being a dual threat is becoming more of a necessity in the modern NFL. Anthony Richardson has burst onto the scene in his first two NFL games with three touchdowns on the ground. Quarterbacks are getting bigger, stronger, and faster, and they are sometimes being used like running backs. However, Richardson left both of his first two games with injuries, demonstrating the risk of utilizing your franchise pass thrower as a running weapon. There have been many quarterbacks before Richardson who excelled running the football. Here are the 15 greatest rushing quarterbacks in NFL history.

15. Donovan McNabb

Donovan McNabb wasn't known for being a premier rushing quarterback at any point in his NFL career, but he stuck around long enough that he put up solid numbers as a runner. McNabb finished his career in the top 10 all-time in rushing yards by a quarterback with 3,459, making him more than worthy of being on the list of the greatest rushing quarterbacks ever. He even had 29 touchdowns on the ground to boot.

14. Bobby Douglass

While most of the quarterbacks on this list were better pass throwers than rushers, Bobby Douglass was more of a true running quarterback. Bobby Douglass only threw for over 1,000 yards four times in his career, yet he stuck around for 10 seasons because he was great with his feet. Douglass had 2,654 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns before it was cool for a quarterback to run the football. Douglass' 6.5 yards per carry are the second most of all time.

13. Josh Allen

Josh Allen is 6-foot-3, 222 pounds. He is built like a linebacker, and when tacklers take him on, he is able to inflict punishment. A super physical runner, Allen already has 38 rushing touchdowns, which is the third-most by a quarterback in NFL history. He has two more rushing touchdowns than Michael Vick and 14 more than Lamar Jackson, a quarterback who came into the league in the same year as Allen. Allen may not be the fastest quarterback, but he is a serious threat to run the ball into the end zone in the red zone.

12. Tobin Rote

Tobin Rote was the game's first true dual-threat quarterback. Playing in the '50s, it was unheard of for a quarterback to run as much as Rote did with the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback had 3,128 rushing yards and 37 rushing touchdowns in his career, the latter of which is tied for fourth all-time.

11. Kordell Stewart

Kordell Stewart's five-season tenure as the full-time starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers was one of the best stretches of quarterback rushing in league history. He had 11 of his 38 rushing touchdowns in 1997, and he had 2,874 rushing yards in his career. The one-time Pro Bowler was nicknamed “Slash” because he could play quarterback/running back/wide receiver. While Stewart started his Steelers career as a utility weapon with the ability to make magic happen with the ball in his hands, he ended up becoming a solid quarterback for the team. Stewart's versatility certainly helped display his abilities as a runner.

10. John Elway

John Elway had a cannon of an arm, which opened up the field for him to do damage with his legs when need be. One of Elway's most well-known highlights was the “helicopter spin” in Super Bowl XXXII. Willing to do whatever to win his first Super Bowl, a 37-year-old Elway put his body on the line against the Green Bay Packers. On third down in the third quarter of a tie game, Elway took off downfield after no Denver Broncos receivers were open. Needing six yards for the first down, Elway leaped head-first for the first down. He was crushed in the air and spun around 360 degrees.

Elway got the first down, and the team scored two plays later, leading to the eventual 31-24 Super Bowl win. It is not only one of Elway's greatest moments, but it is also one of the most well-known running plays in league history. Elway is easily the best overall quarterback on this list. While he is known for his 300 touchdowns and 51,475 yards through the air, his 33 touchdowns and 3,407 yards in the running game prove that Elway is one of the best athletes to play the quarterback position.

9. Steve McNair

Steve McNair was unique as a quarterback for his time as he was a master of escapability, always using his legs to avoid getting sacked. He was also more than capable of taking off downfield as a ball carrier. McNair had 3,590 yards and 37 touchdowns as a runner, both of which are in the top 10 all-time.

8. Fran Tarkenton

A big part of using your feet as a quarterback is not just being able to rush for extra yards but also being able to escape pressure. Fran Tarkenton was the first quarterback who thrived at scrambling around to evade the incoming pass rush. Nicknamed “The Scrambler,” Tarkenton would run all over the field to extend plays. He'd often run in the wrong direction just to avoid sacks and to try and make a play materialize. When he would take off past the line of scrimmage, Tarkenton was one of the best to do it. The former Minnesota Viking and New York Giant finished his career with 3,674 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns. He was one of the game's first true dual-threat quarterbacks.

Justin Fields is on pace to quickly climb up this list. In only slightly over two seasons, Fields already has 1,625 rushing yards. He is incredibly elusive in the open field. Fields' 1,143 rushing yards in 2022 — his second season in the NFL — were the second-most rushing yards in a single season by a quarterback. The Chicago Bears quarterback's pure talent as a runner is already among the best ever; he just needs to continue on the pace he is on to bolt into the top three of this list.

6. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is one of the best deep-ball throwers in NFL history. The threat of his arm talent, combined with his ability to take off and run, has allowed him to become one of the greatest rushing quarterbacks ever. While he has looked like a shell of himself during his Denver Broncos tenure, Wilson became the third-leading quarterback runner ever while with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson has 4,976 career rushing yards to go with 26 touchdowns on the ground. Wilson thrives at fooling defensive linemen with a pump fake before taking off for a massive gain.

5. Steve Young

Steve Young spent much of his first six seasons in the NFL as a backup. With those being prime athletic seasons, it is astonishing that the quarterback accomplished as much as he did in his career, both as a pass thrower and as a runner. Young's 43 rushing touchdowns are the second-most in league history. He ran for 4,239 yards in his career. The back half of Young's career with the San Francisco 49ers was one of the best ever, and that includes when it comes to running the football.

4. Randall Cunningham

Randall Cunningham was nicknamed “The Ultimate Weapon” because he truly could do it all. The longtime Philadelphia Eagle oftentimes had a suspect offensive line in front of him. While this resulted in a lot of injuries during his career, it also led to Cunningham being forced to use his legs to avoid pass rushers. Cunningham had 4,298 yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground. Injuries caused Cunningham's rushing production to fall off of a cliff after 1992, but in his first seven seasons in the league, he could run with the best of them.

3. Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is a master of the juke. Few players, especially quarterbacks, are able to make defenders miss like Jackson can. Jackson has changed the game by popularizing the use of college schemes and the read option at the NFL level. Jackson is the player most likely to surpass Vick as the greatest rushing quarterback ever. His 63 rushing yards per game are over 20 more than the next closest quarterback. Overall, he already has 4,475 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns in just his sixth season.

Cam Newton is built like a tank, and it allowed him an incredible career running the football. Newton's 1,118 carries and 75 career rushing touchdowns are miles ahead of the second player in those statistics all-time from the quarterback position. Newton had 5,628 rushing yards in his career, which ranks second all-time. Newton didn't win with flash or speed, but he won with pure strength. At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Newton was nearly impossible to take down. He also possessed one of the best stiff-arms in the history of football, regardless of position.

1. Michael Vick

No one has excelled on the ground from the quarterback position as much as Michael Vick. He had both the best prime and best overall career when it came to running the football. Vick's 6,109 rushing yards and seven yards per carry are both the best in NFL history for his position. During his days with the Atlanta Falcons, Vick was a highlight waiting to happen with the football in his hands. Vick's north-to-south speed was unmatched, and he was able to juke defenders out of their shoes. His ability to evade pass rushers and scramble for extra yards makes for one of the most entertaining career highlight films. Vick also notoriously never slid, meaning he always extended plays even further than they would normally go.

Vick's career numbers would have been even better if he didn't have a three-year hiatus due to his involvement with illegal dog fighting. Vick's best season on the ground — when he had 1,039 rushing yards — came in 2006, the year before the quarterback did time for his crimes. The quarterback is directly attributed with popularizing the quarterback position running the ball. He was a true revolutionary for the position.