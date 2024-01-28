The Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid is trying to be honest about his team's recent success.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid knows his team has found something good, winning 16 games in a row. McDavid is quick to try and check the emotion, however, as he sees flaws with how his team has been playing.

“This past week wasn't our best hockey,” McDavid said, per ESPN.”But we found a way to get three wins, which is a great sign.” The wins he's mentioning are victories over the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators. The latest win for the team was a 4-1 victory over the Predators on Saturday.

“We've gotten great goaltending, the back end has been good, the (penalty) kill has been amazing,” McDavid added. “Those are all good things.”

Edmonton is now only a win away from tying the NHL record for consecutive wins, set by the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1992-93 campaign. The team will have to wait awhile to attempt grabbing their 17th straight win, as games are on pause for the All-Star break. Edmonton hasn't lost a game since December.

The Oilers have found victories, partly because of McDavid's play. The center has 67 points on the season, one of the highest totals in all of the NHL. McDavid scored a goal and recorded two assists against the Predators. He now has 20 goals on the season, to go along with 47 assists.

Despite the winning-streak, the Oilers are actually third in the Pacific Division of the NHL Western Conference. The team has 59 points, behind the Vancouver Canucks and the Vegas Golden Knights. The Oilers next play the Golden Knights in Sin City on Feb. 6.