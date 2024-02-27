While NFL free agency is still two weeks away, major offseason moves are already taking place. On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released outside linebacker Shaq Barrett — a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL sacks leader. The Bucs were due to pay Barrett a $15.04 million bonus in March but instead decided that money was better allocated elsewhere.
With Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, and Antoine Winfield Jr. all entering free agency for Tampa Bay, this move is hardly a surprise, especially considering that Barrett is 31 years old and declining in production. While he might not be the player he once was, Shaq Barrett is still a talented pass-rusher and is the type of veteran, playmaking linebacker that NFL teams covet.
Here are the four best landing spots for Shaq Barrett after his Buccaneers release.
Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens led the NFL with 60 sacks in 2023, but with their three top pass-rushers — Justin Madubuike, Jadeveon Clowney, and Kyle Van Noy — all entering free agency, this is an area where Baltimore will look to re-stock. If Clowney leaves, expect the franchise to target another veteran edge rusher on a short-term deal.
Barrett is not the same player he once was when he led the league with 19.5 sacks in 2019, but he is still a productive edge rusher who fits right in with the Baltimore philosophy of bringing in veteran defensive playmakers on one-year deals.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams finished 24th in the NFL in sacks last year, with two of the team's top three sack leaders being interior defensive linemen. Michael Hoecht and Byron Young were both decent pass-rushers — with Young finishing second among NFL rookies in sacks (only trailing fellow Rams rookie Kobie Turner) — but the Rams lacked a dominant pass-rusher.
Shaq Barrett is not a menacing figure coming off the edge anymore, but he still adds a much-needed pass-rushing presence to this Rams defense.
Buffalo Bills
The Bills had one of the league's most effective pass-rushes this year, finishing fifth in sacks despite lacking a go-to pass-rusher. Von Miller is coming off an unproductive season and is a free agent, while fellow pass-rusher Leonard Floyd will also need a new contract. Floyd will be 32 years old and Miller will be 35 when the 2024 NFL season starts. Drafting a pass rusher is likely, but the team could also look to bring in a proven veteran — especially if the franchise lets both players go.
Shaq Barrett likely will not match the level of production that Leonard Floyd posted in 2023 (10.5 sacks), but he is a clear upgrade over Von Miller — who did not register a sack in 12 games with Buffalo last season. The Bills also have a history of converting outside linebackers into hybrid defensive ends, as they did with Floyd and Miller.
Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders finished 26th in the NFL in sacks last season, with no player recording more than 6.5 sacks. Two of the team's top three sack leaders — Montez Sweat and Chase Young — did not even finish the season in the DMV. With $96 million in cap space, the most of any NFL franchise this offseason, addressing the pass rush will be one of the Commanders' many focuses in free agency.
Shaq Barrett is one of the bigger names on the market but should be available at a discounted price given his age and recent lack of production.